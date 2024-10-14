Scottish Government
First Minister comments on death of Alex Salmond
Former First Minister dies, aged 69.
Commenting on news that the former First Minister and SNP Leader Alex Salmond has died, First Minister John Swinney recently said:
“I am deeply shocked and saddened at the untimely death of the former First Minister Alex Salmond and I extend my deepest condolences to Alex’s wife Moira and to his family.
“Over many years, Alex made an enormous contribution to political life - not just within Scotland, but across the UK and beyond.
“Alex worked tirelessly and fought fearlessly for the country that he loved and for her Independence. He took the Scottish National Party from the fringes of Scottish politics into Government and led Scotland so close to becoming an Independent country.
“There will be much more opportunity to reflect in the coming days, but today all of our thoughts are with Alex’s family, and his many friends and right across the political spectrum."
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/first-minister-comments-on-death-of-alex-salmond/
