First Minister confirms awards from Marine Fund Scotland

£14 million for marine industries and coastal and island communities in 2024/25.

First Minister John Swinney has confirmed that 67 projects will share a total of £14 million in support from the latest round of Marine Fund Scotland.

The First Minister made the announcement in Shetland, where this morning he will tour Lerwick’s daily electronic fish auction and meet the Shetland Fishermen’s Association before attending the Convention of the Highlands and Islands.

This year’s awards include seven to Shetland-based projects, including support for a new fisher from Scalloway to help secure a vessel to enter the industry, along with grants for Blueshell Mussels in Brae to enhance its mussel-growing process and to Cooke Aquaculture to trial an innovative water-borne feeding system.

Other awards to island-based businesses include for Vonin Scotland to help establish a net service station for the aquaculture sector at Kyleakin on Skye, initially creating 15 new jobs. This project means nets will now only need to be transported a short distance by boat rather than via an extended road journey to the Central Belt, reducing CO2 emissions, and will improve recycling rates of nets preventing material ending up in landfill or incineration.

First Minister John Swinney said:

“Our island and coastal communities and the marine industries based here make a huge contribution to Scotland – not just to our economy but also to our efforts to drive innovation and sustainability.

“I’m very pleased therefore to be here in Shetland to confirm these awards to a wide range of projects, all of which have demonstrated that they will help to drive innovation in the marine sector and help sustain coastal communities.

“Over the last four years, Marine Fund Scotland has supported hundreds of pioneering projects that are already contributing to building prosperity whilst at the same time protecting the planet.”

The First Minister is also expected to visit Scottish Sea Farms salmon processing facilities later before meeting Lerwick Port Authority leadership.

Sectors receiving support include sea fisheries; aquaculture; seafood processing; wild fisheries including wild salmon; projects that tackle marine litter and improve recycling; and the wider marine environment. Applicants are assessed against strict eligibility criteria including alignment with Scotland’s Blue Economy Vision.

David Brown, Shetland Regional Manager at Cooke Scotland, said: “We are grateful for the grant assistance which will enable us to trial and develop a new waterborne feed delivery method where rural communities such as Shetland can continue feeding the world with premium Scottish salmon.

“The health and welfare of our fish is a top priority and the project aims to enhance their wellbeing by encouraging the salmon to feed lower down in the pens, minimising the impact from environmental challenges and wildlife, as well as reducing our energy consumption and ensuring the durability of our feed pipes.”

