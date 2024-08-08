First Minister meets faith representatives and political leaders

FM: “This is a time for solidarity.”

First Minister John Swinney has held positive talks to provide further reassurance to people across Scotland in the context of ongoing disturbances and disorder in parts of the UK.

The First Minister met with representatives of faith and refugee groups at Bute House this morning to show solidarity with communities around the country.

He then met with Scottish political party leaders and Police Scotland representatives to discuss the situation in Scotland and the rest of the UK.

Speaking after the meetings, the First Minister said:

“My positive meetings yesterday were intended to provide reassurance that this is a time for solidarity and that we are united in our opposition to anyone who would seek to use disorder to divide people.

“I have drawn together faith leaders from across communities in Scotland to express our solidarity together - we respect each other and we want everybody to be safe within our society.

“I have also brought together leaders of political parties in Scotland for a briefing with Police Scotland to enable the police to set out the work they are undertaking to keep people safe in Scotland, should we face any events of the type that we have seen in other parts of the United Kingdom.

“The displays of violence, prejudice and Islamophobia seen in other parts of the United Kingdom have no place in democratic society, and I want to reassure people in Scotland that we have plans and preparations in place to ensure everybody is kept safe.

“We are absolutely not complacent and remain vigilant. I am in regular contact with the Chief Constable who has reassured me that Police Scotland has the capability and resources in place to respond should we face the same challenges.”

Background

The First Minister met with representatives from the following faith and refugee groups this morning:

Scottish Hindu Foundation

Scottish Association of Mosques

Scottish Council of Jewish Communities

Senior Rabbi, Giffnock Newton Mearns Synagogue

Scottish Ahlul Bayt Society

Scottish Episcopal Church

Church of Scotland

Muslim Council of Scotland

Scottish Refugee Council

The First Minister also met with: