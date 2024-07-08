Scottish Government
First Minister welcomes Prime Minister to Bute House
Talks focused on collaborative working and areas of shared interest.
First Minister John Swinney welcomed Sir Keir Starmer to Bute House for one of his first engagements after being appointed as the new UK Prime Minister.
Following an introductory telephone call on Friday, the two leaders met in Edinburgh to emphasise their joint commitment to working collaboratively on areas of shared interest.
They discussed a range of issues and areas where both the governments can work together, including advancing the Scottish Government’s core priorities of eradicating child poverty, growing the economy, prioritising net zero, and ensuring the delivery of effective public services.
Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes and the new Secretary of State for Scotland Ian Murray joined the First Minister and Prime Minister for talks.
First Minister John Swinney said:
“I was pleased to welcome Sir Keir to Bute House so soon after his appointment as UK Prime Minister.
“We continued our conversation about areas of shared interest. I believe there is an opportunity for collaborative working that can make a difference to people's lives and I hope to work with Sir Keir’s new Government to deliver progress for the benefit of people in Scotland.
“Following our talks, I am confident we have established the foundation for a productive relationship between our two governments based on renewed respect for the devolution settlement.
“On a personal note, having been First Minister for two months and a minister for many years, I am very aware of the demands of office. I again offered Sir Keir and his family my congratulations on his appointment and my best wishes for what will be a demanding start to his term in office.”
Background
The meeting took place at Bute House, the First Minister’s official residence in Edinburgh yesterday.
