Economic and Social Research Council
|Printable version
First projects from UKRI’s new interdisciplinary scheme announced
- Also published by:
- Science and Technology Facilities Council
Thirty-six projects will share £32.4m from the first round of UKRI’s new cross research council responsive mode pilot scheme.
The projects are designed to stimulate exciting new interdisciplinary research.
Treatment for bile duct cancer, degradation of toxic organic pollutants, historical accounts that inform marine ecosystem management, and techniques to protect children’s digital data are among the breakthrough projects being funded.
Additionally, the second round of funding is launching today with a further £32.5 million available.
The UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) cross research council responsive mode (CRCRM) pilot scheme is supporting new and creative interdisciplinary ideas emerging from the research community.
The scheme:
- unlocks new research, approaches and methods that would not be possible from established disciplinary thinking
- encourages new and unexpected types of interdisciplinary research not currently funded through existing UKRI responsive mode schemes
- supports research that will be potentially transformative for the participating disciplines or lead to the creation of new disciplines
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.ukri.org/news/first-projects-from-ukris-new-interdisciplinary-scheme-announced/
Latest News from
Economic and Social Research Council
UKRI continues investing in improving research software practices30/08/2024 13:25:00
The Software Sustainability Institute (SSI) has been awarded a record £10.2 million funding through the UKRI Digital Research Infrastructure (DRI) programme.
US and UK collaborating to research misinformation campaigns09/08/2024 11:12:00
The joint US-UK Bilateral Academic Research Initiative (BARI) social science programme has announced its first funded research project.
£9.7 million to tackle regional disparities across the UK16/07/2024 14:15:00
The funding will go to 17 projects aimed at ensuring everyone in the UK has a path to economic success and personal wellbeing, regardless of where they live.
£24.3 million to boost UK environmental resilience and decision making08/07/2024 13:10:00
New place-based research projects to enhance resilience, wellbeing and sustainability across the UK and boost understanding of UK coastal communities.
Celebrating the legacy of the UKRI Healthy Ageing Challenge13/05/2024 15:25:00
Recently (8 May), leaders from across the healthy ageing ecosystem met at the House of Lords to celebrate the successes of the UKRI Healthy Ageing Challenge.
£12 million for UK projects to address rapid AI advances08/05/2024 16:05:00
A series of breakthrough projects has been awarded £12 million to address the challenges of rapid advances in artificial intelligence (AI).
£8m to develop responsible data access in professional services11/04/2024 09:20:00
Innovate UK and ESRC will invest up to £8m in five projects to develop responsible data access methods in the professional and financial services sectors.
Future flight challenge winners announced04/04/2024 11:20:00
£500,000 has been invested across five innovative projects in the health sector using drones for delivery of medicines and medical supplies.