First projects from UKRI’s new interdisciplinary scheme announced

Thirty-six projects will share £32.4m from the first round of UKRI’s new cross research council responsive mode pilot scheme.

The projects are designed to stimulate exciting new interdisciplinary research.

Treatment for bile duct cancer, degradation of toxic organic pollutants, historical accounts that inform marine ecosystem management, and techniques to protect children’s digital data are among the breakthrough projects being funded.

Additionally, the second round of funding is launching today with a further £32.5 million available.

The UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) cross research council responsive mode (CRCRM) pilot scheme is supporting new and creative interdisciplinary ideas emerging from the research community.

The scheme:

unlocks new research, approaches and methods that would not be possible from established disciplinary thinking

encourages new and unexpected types of interdisciplinary research not currently funded through existing UKRI responsive mode schemes

supports research that will be potentially transformative for the participating disciplines or lead to the creation of new disciplines

