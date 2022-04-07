Scottish Government
|Printable version
Fish Health Inspectorate Service Charter
Details of the fish health inspectorate service charter.
The Fish Health Inspectorate is part of Marine Scotland, a directorate of the Scottish Government. The Inspectorate covers the whole of Scotland and comprises the operations manager, four technical managers, twelve fish health inspectors, one aquaculture planning co-ordinator, one aquaculture planning assistant and one administrator.
This document explains the standards and quality of service we aim to provide in our dealings with you. It tells you:
- how to contact us
- what we do
- what you can expect from us, and the standards to which we work
- what to do if you have a complaint or appeal
- what we ask of you
This service charter will be periodically reviewed and updated where necessary.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/publications/fish-health-inspectorate-service-charter/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Preparing for future pandemics07/04/2022 13:05:00
Professor Andrew Morris has been appointed as Chair of the Scottish Government’s Standing Committee on Pandemic Preparedness (SCoPP).
Support for fishing businesses and coastal communities06/04/2022 10:05:00
The latest round of awards from the first year of the Marine Fund Scotland (MFS) has provided fishing businesses and marine organisations in coastal communities with £7.4 million in funding.
Awareness raising of NHS rape and sexual assault service launched05/04/2022 15:05:00
A marketing campaign has been launched to ensure people know about a dedicated national NHS service that offers choices in healthcare, forensic examination and support after a rape or sexual assault.
Scottish Child Payment doubles05/04/2022 13:05:00
104,000 children have payment increased to £20 per week.
Strengthening sanctions on Russia05/04/2022 12:05:00
Public bodies are being given advice on how to handle contract bids from companies linked to Russia.
Supporting and celebrating local produce05/04/2022 10:05:00
Developing regional food and drink projects across Scotland.
Improving lives through employment support04/04/2022 15:05:00
Employability services to help those most at risk of long-term unemployment will receive up to £113 million of funding.
£25 million funding for drugs services04/04/2022 12:05:00
A total of 77 initiatives working with people affected by drug use are to receive awards totalling more than £25 million over the next five years.
Boosting broadband access04/04/2022 10:25:00
Five more companies to support future proofed broadband.