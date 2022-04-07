Details of the fish health inspectorate service charter.

The Fish Health Inspectorate is part of Marine Scotland, a directorate of the Scottish Government. The Inspectorate covers the whole of Scotland and comprises the operations manager, four technical managers, twelve fish health inspectors, one aquaculture planning co-ordinator, one aquaculture planning assistant and one administrator.

This document explains the standards and quality of service we aim to provide in our dealings with you. It tells you:

how to contact us

what we do

what you can expect from us, and the standards to which we work

what to do if you have a complaint or appeal

what we ask of you

This service charter will be periodically reviewed and updated where necessary.

