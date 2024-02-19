Details of the fish health inspectorate service charter.

Introduction

The Fish Health Inspectorate is part of the Marine Directorate (previously Marine Scotland), a directorate of the Scottish Government. The Inspectorate covers the whole of Scotland. Our main objective is to prevent the introduction and spread of listed and emerging fish and shellfish diseases in Scotland.

This document explains the standards and quality of service we aim to provide in our dealings with you.

This service charter will be periodically reviewed and updated where necessary.

Click here for the full press release