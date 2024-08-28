Five years supporting families in Scotland

£90.6 million paid in benefits supporting school and food costs

Two benefits providing extra money to families with the cost of healthy food and starting school, are turning five years old.

Best Start Grant School Age Payment supports families with a one-off payment of £314.45 to help cover the cost of starting primary school, and has provided £33.5 million to over 100,000 parents and carers.

Best Start Foods worth up to £42.40 every four weeks to help families purchase healthy foods and has given £57.1 million to over 86,000 parents and carers.

Since launching in 2019, a number of improvements have been introduced to ensure more people have access to the support they need.

Best Start Grant School Age Payment is now paid automatically to eligible people getting Scottish Child Payment without the need to apply. According to latest statistics, 42,535 automatic awards were made for School Age Payment between Dec 2022 and June 2024, meaning less paperwork for tens of thousands of families.

The removal of income limits for Best Start Foods has increased access to vital financial support to help more families afford healthy foods for their children.

On the anniversary of these payments Social Security Scotland are urging families to check if they are eligible and spend money available on their Best Start Food card.

Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice Shirley-Anne Somerville yesterday said:

“Eradicating child poverty is the most important priority for our government, and we are committed to making sure every child in Scotland has the best start in life. “We have built a different social security system, one grounded in dignity, fairness, and respect. Part of this is making it as straightforward as possible for people to access the financial support that people are entitled to. “The introduction of automatic payments and removal of income limits for Best Start Foods means we’re getting more money to families when they need it most. As families continue dealing with the cost-of-living crisis, I am urging everyone to check if they are eligible and make sure they are getting the money they need to help cover the costs of starting school and buying healthy food.

Chief Executive, One Parent Families Scotland Satwat Rehman yesterday said:

“We are delighted to recognise the 5-year anniversary of the excellent Best Start Foods and Best Start Grant programmes. “These initiatives have been instrumental in supporting families across Scotland, helping to ensure that every child has access to nutritious food and essential early years support. “We look forward to the Scottish Government continuing this vital work and making a positive difference in the lives of many more families.”

A parent in receipt of Best Start Early Payment Grant yesterday said:

"The grant made all the difference when she was starting nursery as I was really worried about how I was going to afford things for her . “She loved her new clothes and bag. It was so good being able to get things for her and not be worried about how I was going to pay for them. "

Background

Best Start Grant and Best Start Foods: high level statistics to 30 June 2024 Social Security Scotland - Over £25 million paid to Scottish carers in June

Best Start Grant School Age Payment and Best Start Foods are part of a wider package of financial support, known as the five family payments, administered by Social Security Scotland. This includes Scottish Child Payment, Best Start Foods and three Best Start Grant payments (Pregnancy and Baby Payment, Early Learning Payment and School Age Payment) which provide financial support to help at key stages in a child’s life.

Best Start Grant School Age Payment

Eligible families can receive Best Start Grant School Age Payment if their child was born between 1 March 2019 and 29 February 2020. School Age Payment applications can be made between 1 June 2024 and 28 February 2025 when the application window closes.

People who already get Scottish Child Payment will get Best Start Grant School Age Payment, but some people need to apply separately.

This includes people who get Housing Benefit and who are not eligible for Scottish Child Payment and those who have chosen not apply for Scottish Child Payment or opted out of automatic payments. This also includes parents and carers who are under 18, or who are 18 or 19 and dependent on someone else who receives benefits for them.

Best Start Foods

The Scottish Government replaced the UK Healthy Start Voucher scheme in Scotland with Best Start Foods on 12 August 2019

Best Start Foods is provided via a prepaid card that can be used in shops or online to buy healthy foods like milk or fruit and can also be used for first infant formula. It is:

£21.20 every 4 weeks during pregnancy – the payment amount is per pregnancy.

£42.40 every 4 weeks from birth until the age of one

£21.20 every 4 weeks for children between the ages of one and 3 years old

Balances can be checked online via clients’ allpay accounts which they were given when they received their Best Start Foods card or by calling allpay on 0808 196 1687.