Flu and COVID-19 surveillance report published

Weekly national influenza and COVID-19 report, COVID-19 activity, seasonal flu and other seasonal respiratory illnesses.

Latest update

This COVID-19, flu and RSV surveillance bulletin (formally Weekly Winter Briefing) brings together the latest surveillance data, along with the latest public health advice for COVID-19, flu and RSV.

In week 52:

COVID-19 activity decreased across most indicators and was at baseline activity levels

Influenza activity increased across most indicators and was at high activity levels

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) activity decreased across most indicators and was circulating at low levels of activity

For more information, The flu, COVID-19 and RSV surveillance report has been published.

COVID-19 surveillance data for week 52

COVID-19 activity decreased across most indicators and was circulating at baseline levels

COVID-19 positivity in hospital settings decreased with a weekly mean positivity rate of 2.5%, compared to 2.9% in the previous week

COVID-19 hospitalisations decreased to 1.33 per 100,000 compared to 1.73 per 100,000 in the previous week

COVID-19 ICU admissions remained stable at 0.05 per 100,000 compared with 0.06 per 100,000 in the previous week

there were 6 COVID-19 acute respiratory incidents reported in week 52

the highest hospital admission rate was in the South-West at 1.82 per 100,000, decreasing from 2.12 per 100,000 in the previous week

those aged 85 years and over had the highest hospital admission rate, which decreased to 12.98 per 100,000 compared with 18.00 per 100,000 in the previous week

up to the end of week 52, 23.5% of those under 65 years in a clinical risk group and 59.1% of all people aged over 65 years old, who are living and resident in England had been vaccinated with an Autumn 2024 booster dose

Flu surveillance data for week 52

Influenza activity increased across most indicators and was circulating at high levels

Influenza positivity increased with a weekly mean positivity rate of 29.5%, compared to 26.4% in the previous week. This is based on a percentage of people who test positive among those with symptoms tested at sentinel ‘spotter’ laboratories, reported through the Respiratory DataMart surveillance system

overall, influenza hospitalisations increased to 14.09 per 100,000, compared with 10.69 per 100,000 in the previous week

weekly influenza-like illnesses (ILI) General Practice (GP) consultation rate decreased to 13.9 per 100,000 compared with 18 per 100,000 in the previous week

due to the festive bank holidays, weekly vaccine uptake for influenza will next be reported on Thursday 9 January 2025. Up to the end of week 50, vaccine uptake stood at 37.6% of those under 65 years in a clinical risk group, 33.1% in all pregnant women and 73% in all those aged 65 years and over. 40.3% of children aged 2 years of age and 41.6% of children aged 3 years of age have been vaccinated

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) surveillance data for week 52

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) activity decreased across most indicators and was circulating at low levels overall

emergency department attendances for acute bronchiolitis decreased

RSV positivity decreased to 7.3% compared with 9.2% in the previous week

overall, hospital admissions decreased to 2.47 per 100,000 compared with 2.77 per 100,000 in the previous week

Professor Susan Hopkins, Chief Medical Advisor at the UK Health Security Agency, said: