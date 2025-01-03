UK Health Security Agency
Flu and COVID-19 surveillance report published
Weekly national influenza and COVID-19 report, COVID-19 activity, seasonal flu and other seasonal respiratory illnesses.
Latest update
This COVID-19, flu and RSV surveillance bulletin (formally Weekly Winter Briefing) brings together the latest surveillance data, along with the latest public health advice for COVID-19, flu and RSV.
In week 52:
- COVID-19 activity decreased across most indicators and was at baseline activity levels
- Influenza activity increased across most indicators and was at high activity levels
- Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) activity decreased across most indicators and was circulating at low levels of activity
For more information, The flu, COVID-19 and RSV surveillance report has been published.
COVID-19 surveillance data for week 52
- COVID-19 activity decreased across most indicators and was circulating at baseline levels
- COVID-19 positivity in hospital settings decreased with a weekly mean positivity rate of 2.5%, compared to 2.9% in the previous week
- COVID-19 hospitalisations decreased to 1.33 per 100,000 compared to 1.73 per 100,000 in the previous week
- COVID-19 ICU admissions remained stable at 0.05 per 100,000 compared with 0.06 per 100,000 in the previous week
- there were 6 COVID-19 acute respiratory incidents reported in week 52
- the highest hospital admission rate was in the South-West at 1.82 per 100,000, decreasing from 2.12 per 100,000 in the previous week
- those aged 85 years and over had the highest hospital admission rate, which decreased to 12.98 per 100,000 compared with 18.00 per 100,000 in the previous week
- up to the end of week 52, 23.5% of those under 65 years in a clinical risk group and 59.1% of all people aged over 65 years old, who are living and resident in England had been vaccinated with an Autumn 2024 booster dose
Flu surveillance data for week 52
- Influenza activity increased across most indicators and was circulating at high levels
- Influenza positivity increased with a weekly mean positivity rate of 29.5%, compared to 26.4% in the previous week. This is based on a percentage of people who test positive among those with symptoms tested at sentinel ‘spotter’ laboratories, reported through the Respiratory DataMart surveillance system
- overall, influenza hospitalisations increased to 14.09 per 100,000, compared with 10.69 per 100,000 in the previous week
- weekly influenza-like illnesses (ILI) General Practice (GP) consultation rate decreased to 13.9 per 100,000 compared with 18 per 100,000 in the previous week
- due to the festive bank holidays, weekly vaccine uptake for influenza will next be reported on Thursday 9 January 2025. Up to the end of week 50, vaccine uptake stood at 37.6% of those under 65 years in a clinical risk group, 33.1% in all pregnant women and 73% in all those aged 65 years and over. 40.3% of children aged 2 years of age and 41.6% of children aged 3 years of age have been vaccinated
Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) surveillance data for week 52
- Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) activity decreased across most indicators and was circulating at low levels overall
- emergency department attendances for acute bronchiolitis decreased
- RSV positivity decreased to 7.3% compared with 9.2% in the previous week
- overall, hospital admissions decreased to 2.47 per 100,000 compared with 2.77 per 100,000 in the previous week
Professor Susan Hopkins, Chief Medical Advisor at the UK Health Security Agency, said:
For many of us, the festive period is marked with parties and socialising with friends and family, meaning it’s not unusual to see an increase in flu at this time of year and this was anticipated. This is why we have been urging those eligible to take up a free flu vaccine. The good news if you did, is that you are less likely to be severely affected by flu. If you’re still offered a vaccine through local services, you should take it up as we could see high levels for some weeks still. This is particularly important if you’re a health and social care worker, as we know these services are under significant winter pressures right now.
If you have symptoms of flu or COVID-19 such as a high temperature, cough and feeling tired and achy, try to limit your contact with others, especially those who are vulnerable. If you have symptoms and need to leave the house, our advice remains that you should wear a face covering. Washing hands regularly and using and disposing tissues in bins can reduce the spread of respiratory illnesses.
