Risk level increased following discovery in Germany.

Imports of cattle, pigs and sheep from Germany have been banned to protect farmers, their livelihoods and food security following the discovery of foot and mouth disease (FMD) in water buffalo in Brandenburg.

The risk level of FMD to the UK has been increased to medium.

FMD does not pose a risk to human health but is a highly contagious virus of cattle, sheep, pigs and other cloven-hoofed animals.

This virus spreads easily through direct contact and airborne transmission is possible; and the disease can quickly affect entire herds/flocks. The Scottish Government will continue to monitor the situation – working closely with German authorities and other UK administrations to take necessary actions to protect livestock.

Scotland’s Chief Veterinary Officer Sheila Voas recently said:

“I appreciate the concern this latest development will be causing to the farming community and wider agricultural sector in Scotland. “We have not seen foot and mouth disease in Scotland since 2001, and, alongside government restrictions, with strict on-farm biosecurity, compliance with the swill feeding ban, and the reporting of all suspicions of notifiable disease promptly – we can avoid a further outbreak. “Quickly recognising clinical signs of the disease in livestock is vital to controlling and preventing it from spreading. In cattle and pigs the signs of disease are usually readily seen; however, sheep do not always show obvious clinical signs. I would urge sheep farmers to be particularly vigilant.”

Agriculture Minister Jim Fairlie recently said:

“We have robust contingency plans in place to manage the risk of this disease to protect farmers and our food security. “The Scottish Government’s preparedness was tested in 2018 through Exercise Blackthorn which simulated a medium to large scale foot and mouth disease outbreak that had spread from England to Wales and Scotland and I am confident in our ability to manage any such occurrence. “I am urging livestock keepers to remain vigilant for signs of the disease and remind them they have a legal requirement to immediately report any suspicion of disease in Scotland to the local Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) Field Services Office.”

Background

Foot and mouth disease: preparedness – gov.scot

Foot and mouth disease: how to spot and report the disease - gov.scot

Contact APHA – GOV.UK

Livestock keepers are encouraged to:

source animals responsibly.

source germinal products responsibly and be aware of the disease status of exporting countries and collection centres.

be aware of the current disease situation in exporting countries.

ensure any animals imported have the correct paperwork and are compliant with the conditions in the export health certificate.

keep any susceptible animals that have been imported separate from other animals whilst under restriction.

if you suspect signs of any notifiable diseases, you must immediately notify your local APHA office. Failure to do so is an offence.

More information about FMD virus, including biosecurity guidance, is available at www.gov.scot/footandmouthdisease

