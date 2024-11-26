Football helping to tackle poverty

Extra Time partnership delivering for families.

An initiative to provide free after school and holiday clubs for families on low incomes has helped more than 3,500 children to attend football and other sport sessions, increasing access to sports and improving their mental health during its first year.

An impact report published by the Scottish FA shows a £4 million investment from the Scottish Government is helping efforts to end child poverty by supporting parents and carers to increase their working hours, thereby maximising the effect of any financial savings, and has been especially successful in supporting lone parent families.

The report also shows that the number of parents and carers benefitting from the Extra Time initiative rose by 80% in the first six months of the programme, with increased funding helping thousands of children attend regular services which provide childcare options for their parents.

Extra Time is a joint initiative between the Scottish Government and the Scottish FA that provides funding for 31 local football clubs and trusts to provide free access to before school, after school and holiday clubs for targeted primary school children from families on low incomes.

Attending the first anniversary celebration of the launch of the project at Hampden Park, with Extra Time Ambassadors and former professional players Stephen O’Donnell and Suzanne Winters, Minister for Sport Maree Todd yesterday said:

“Extra Time is having a positive impact right across Scotland by providing affordable and accessible childcare options in local communities for thousands of families. The First Minister has made clear we will continue to prioritise action to end child poverty by removing barriers to affordable and accessible childcare. This initiative will contribute to this. ”We know it is working for those most at risk of living in poverty, supporting parents to maintain their current employment or gain new employment. “It is making a real difference for children and young people too, with mental health benefits for participants – improved confidence, happiness, and social skills – and the provision of food at sessions is helping to tackle food insecurity and to promote healthy food choices.”

Scottish FA Chief Executive Ian Maxwell yesterday said:

“At the Scottish FA we regularly speak of the power that football has to positively benefit society and the Extra Time programme is a shining example of the social benefits that football is able to provide off the pitch. “We are grateful to the Scottish Government for their support in delivering this programme over the past twelve months and look forward to continuing our work on the programme to deliver tangible benefits to families and communities across the nation.”

Former Scotland Women’s International and Extra Time Ambassador Suzanne Winters yesterday said:

“Through my work with Queens Park Football Club I have witnessed first-hand the incredible impact that this programme has had on the families involved with it. It is a fantastic example of football making a difference off the pitch.”

Former Scotland Men’s International and Extra Time Ambassador Stephen O’Donnell yesterday said:

“It is heart warming to see the children in this programme enjoying their access to football through this programme while also benefitting them and their families through the free childcare.”

Background

Scottish FA Extra Time Annual Impact Report

This Annual Impact Report is the first of two publications, with a Process Evaluation Report due to be published in Spring 2025. It was commissioned by the Scottish FA and published in conjunction with evaluation partners, Substance.