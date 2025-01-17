Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
Foreign Secretary launches UK Soft Power Council
The Foreign Secretary and Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport have launched the UK Soft Power Council to drive UK growth and security.
- Foreign Secretary launches Soft Power Council to help boost UK economic growth and security by bringing together experts from across culture, sport, the creative industries and geopolitics
- this comes as the Culture Secretary convenes the Creative Industries Growth Summit and announces a £60 million funding boost for creative industries
The Foreign Secretary and Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport have launched the UK Soft Power Council to drive UK growth and security, in support of the government’s Plan for Change.
The UK ranks in the top 3 across all major soft power indices, with global affinity for our culture and creative industries, sport, education and institutions. The soft power which these represent are a hugely important driver of UK economic growth and security. They deepen our relationships, build alliances and enhance our global influence. But, until now, there has been no mechanism to coordinate and amplify these sectors’ impact.
The newly established Council will identify opportunities across the sectors and industries represented where closer working with government can advance our broader growth and security objectives. It will drive greater impact through government campaigns and a systematic approach to the global foreign policy, cultural and sporting calendars.
This comes as the Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport convenes today the Creative Industries Growth Summit and announces that hundreds of cultural organisations and creative businesses across the UK are set to benefit from a £60 million funding boost to help them scale and grow, driving economic opportunity into all parts of the country as part of the government’s Plan for Change.
Foreign Secretary David Lammy said:
Soft power is fundamental to the UK’s impact and reputation around the world. I am often struck by the enormous love and respect which our music, sport, educations and institutions generate on every continent. But we have not taken a sufficiently strategic approach to these huge assets as a country. Harnessing soft power effectively can help to build relationships, deepen trust, enhance our security and drive economic growth.
That is why I have created the Soft Power Council to channel British expertise as we look to re-imagine Britain’s role on the world stage, reinvigorate alliances and forge new partnerships.
Secretary of State for the Department of Culture, Media and Sport, Lisa Nandy said:
From the Premier League and Peaky Blinders to Adele and the BBC World Service, Britain’s cultural exports showcase the best of Britain around the world. When international investors look to the UK, it is so often our iconic sporting events, performing arts, media outlets and creative industries that make the UK such an attractive place to grow and invest.
We are determined to strengthen our soft power abroad, and in turn deliver a major boost to our economy, as we focus on our missions to create jobs and spread opportunity across the UK.
Baroness Chapman, FCDO Minister for Latin America and the Caribbean, Soft Power, and Devolution, said:
The UK’s soft power is one of our greatest national assets. It is a celebration of the best of British, and a key driver of UK growth. Working with the GREAT campaign, this Council will celebrate and maximise our best assets to support the growth of the UK economy and the range of our international priorities.
Background
- the Soft Power Council is an advisory board to the UK government that brings together top soft power and foreign policy experts to shape the UK government’s soft power strategy and impact
- Soft Power Council members are appointed by the co-chairs, the Foreign Secretary David Lammy and Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy. The Council is expected to meet 4 times per year
