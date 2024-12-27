Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
Foreign Secretary statement on Hong Kong arrest warrants
The Foreign Secretary has issued a statement following the latest arrest warrants issued under the National Security Law in Hong Kong.
Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Secretary David Lammy said:
On Christmas Eve, the Hong Kong police once again targeted individuals for exercising their right to freedom of expression, including British National Overseas (BNO) passport holders living in the UK.
We will not tolerate any attempts by foreign Governments to coerce, intimidate, harass, or harm their critics overseas, especially in the UK.
We call on Beijing to repeal the National Security Law, including its extraterritorial reach. And we call on the Hong Kong authorities to end their targeting of individuals in the UK and elsewhere who stand up for freedom and democracy.
The UK will always stand up for the rights of the people of Hong Kong. This Government is deeply committed to supporting all members of the Hong Kong community who have relocated to the UK and made valuable contributions to life in the UK. Ensuring their continued safety remains a priority.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/foreign-secretary-statement-on-hong-kong-arrest-warrants
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
Pakistan: UK response to sentencing of civilians via military courts24/12/2024 10:05:00
UK government response to sentencing of 25 civilians in military courts in Pakistan
Statement from the International Contact Group (ICG) on the situation in the Great Lakes20/12/2024 16:05:00
The International Contact Group for the Great Lakes has given a statement on the situation in the Great Lakes region.
UK-Mauritius joint statement on the Chagos Archipelago, 20 December 202420/12/2024 15:05:00
Joint statement between the governments of the Republic of Mauritius and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland concerning the Chagos Archipelago, including Diego Garcia
UK and Norway join forces to counter eavesdropping20/12/2024 11:20:00
The UK and Norwegian governments are to share best practice and new technologies to detect and expose eavesdropping devices.
UK sanctions Georgian officials responsible for brutal crackdown on media and protestors19/12/2024 16:20:00
The UK has designated five Georgian officials for serious human rights violations.
New Anti-Corruption Champion and NCA funding as campaign against corruption steps up12/12/2024 14:10:00
Baroness Margaret Hodge announced as UK's new Anti-Corruption Champion as National Crime Agency receives new funding and sanctions imposed on illicit gold trade
UK expertise to help reinvigorate global efforts to end malaria11/12/2024 12:15:00
New UK programme with the RBM Partnership to End Malaria will boost global efforts to end malaria epidemic, stimulate growth and protect women and girls.
The second UK-EU Cyber Dialogue takes place in London09/12/2024 16:10:00
The second UK-EU Cyber Dialogue took place this week. Both sides agreed to hold the next UK-EU Cyber Dialogue in Brussels in 2025.