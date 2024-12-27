Foreign Secretary statement on Hong Kong arrest warrants

The Foreign Secretary has issued a statement following the latest arrest warrants issued under the National Security Law in Hong Kong.

Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Secretary David Lammy said:

On Christmas Eve, the Hong Kong police once again targeted individuals for exercising their right to freedom of expression, including British National Overseas (BNO) passport holders living in the UK.

We will not tolerate any attempts by foreign Governments to coerce, intimidate, harass, or harm their critics overseas, especially in the UK.

We call on Beijing to repeal the National Security Law, including its extraterritorial reach. And we call on the Hong Kong authorities to end their targeting of individuals in the UK and elsewhere who stand up for freedom and democracy.

The UK will always stand up for the rights of the people of Hong Kong. This Government is deeply committed to supporting all members of the Hong Kong community who have relocated to the UK and made valuable contributions to life in the UK. Ensuring their continued safety remains a priority.