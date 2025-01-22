Former Amazon boss named interim chair of CMA

Doug Gurr will lead the CMA on its mission to support growth for the UK

In a bid to boost growth and support the economy, Doug Gurr was yesterday [21st January 2025] appointed as interim Chair of the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).

Doug, currently the Director of the Natural History Museum, will bring a wealth of experience in the technology sector as the former Country Manager of Amazon UK and President of Amazon China.

It comes off the back of a meeting of the country’s leading regulators with the Business Secretary and the Chancellor, who were asked to tear down the barriers hindering business and refocus their efforts on promoting growth.

In the coming weeks, the Department for Business and Trade will set out the process for recruiting a new permanent Chair of the CMA.

Secretary of State for Business and Trade, Jonathan Reynolds said:

The CMA plays a vital role in supporting consumers across the UK, and I want to thank Marcus Bokkerink for his leadership of the Board since 2022. I’m pleased to welcome Doug as interim Chair who will oversee the CMA while we recruit for a permanent position, supporting the leadership of CEO Sarah Cardell. This Government has a clear Plan for Change - to boost growth for businesses and communities across the UK. As we’ve set out, we want to see regulators including the CMA supercharging the economy with pro-business decisions that will drive prosperity and growth, putting more money in people’s pockets. Doug Gurr said: I am honoured to be asked to Chair the CMA at this crucial time. I look forward to working with the strong leadership team to help deliver business investment and economic growth in a framework of effective competition and consumer protection.

As set out in the Industrial Strategy Green Paper, the Government will shortly be consulting on a new growth-focused Strategic Steer to the CMA. The Prime Minister set out in his speech at the International Investment Summit, this Government will make sure that every regulator in the UK focuses on growth.

The Secretary of State for Business and Trade accepted the resignation of the Chair of the Competition and Markets Authority, Marcus Bokkerink and expressed his gratitude for Marcus’s leadership of the Board of the CMA since his appointment in September 2022 and the work of the CMA in that time, particularly in response to cost-of-living pressures.

During Marcus Bokkerink’s tenure as CMA Chair, he successfully delivered on the five priorities he identified when he took on the role. This includes strengthening the governance of the CMA by forming a new Board and onboarding Sarah Cardell as the new CEO; unifying the organisation behind a single clear strategy and operating model focused on positive outcomes for consumers and businesses, delivering new levels of impact; and stepping up the CMA’s transparency and engagement with consumers, businesses and other stakeholders.

The Secretary of State is pleased Marcus will continue to make a contribution to public life in a new leadership role, the details of which will be announced in due course.