Four arrested over significant cocaine haul in Kent
National Crime Agency (NCA) officers have arrested four men and seized approximately 400 kilos of cocaine after a fishing boat was stopped at sea off the Kent coast.
Border Force officers intercepted the vessel on Sunday morning (10 November) and located the drugs haul.
Three men on board, aged 64, 45 and 25, were arrested on suspicion of importing class A drugs and conveyed to police custody to be questioned by NCA investigators. A fourth man aged 36 was arrested in Rainham, East London
NCA Operations Manager Jules Harriman yesterday said:
"This amount of cocaine will represent a significant loss for the organised crime group that attempted to import it into the UK.
"With our partners at Border Force and the Joint Maritime Security Centre (JMSC), we have successfully removed this harmful drug consignment from the criminal marketplace. Our investigation into this importation continues.”
Danny Hewitt, Director of Border Force National Operational HQ yesterday said:
"This is a significant seizure and demonstrates how Border Force work closely with partners at the National Crime Agency to stop these toxic drugs from hitting our streets in the first place.
“We continue to work tirelessly to protect our borders and keep the public safe.”
