Four years of Uniting the Movement

How we’ve progressed over the last 12 months of our long-term strategy to transform lives through the power of sport and physical activity.

Today we're marking four years since we launched Uniting the Movement, our 10-year mission to ensure everyone in England can access the transformative benefits of sport and physical activity.

The strategy describes our vision of a nation where people live happier, healthier and more fulfilled lives, and our role in bringing the sector together to achieve this.

We continue to focus unashamedly on tackling the disparities in our society that make it harder for some people to reap the rewards of being active – because opportunities are still too dependent on your background, gender, bank balance and postcode.

And while our chief executive, Tim Hollingsworth, knows we’ve made great strides in the first four years of our strategy, he acknowledges there’s still much work to be done.

"As we near the halfway point of Uniting the Movement, we have a great deal to be proud of, both individually and collectively," he said.

"As an organisation, we’ve been the driving force for changing the narrative around sport’s potential and the way the sport and physical activity sector sees its purpose: bringing the focus squarely onto the tackling of inequalities in provision at every level and creating real change in how we invest the resources we have to support it.

"Alongside a more long-term, systemic relationship with major partners, our new single point of access to our funding has expanded its remit to new audiences, while we’re collaborating with partners in more and more local communities to ensure those in greatest need can be physically active. This is all backed up by a more targeted approach to our highly effective campaigns.

"We know our work is far from done. There are still too many people who feel excluded from sport and physical activity because the right options and opportunities aren’t there.

"However, as a sector, I believe that we are heading firmly in the right direction to bring about the change we desire. Created in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, I am personally proud of how Uniting the Movement is a strategy that still holds true to the ambition we set at launch: to ensure that everyone has an equal chance to be active – no matter who you are, where you come from or what your background is."

