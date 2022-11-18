Fraud conviction overturned after latest CCRC Post Office referral

A former post office worker has had her conviction of fraud by abuse of position overturned following a referral by the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC).

The CCRC investigates potential miscarriages of justice and is the only organisation in England, Wales and Northern Ireland that can refer cases back to the court for appeal.

Elena Herd was a Customer Service Advisor at a Post Office in Stockport for nine years before being charged with fraud after a Post Office investigation into rejected post office labels.

She was sentenced by Stockport Magistrates’ Court to four months imprisonment (suspended for 12 months), 200 hours community service and to pay £500 compensation with costs of £100.

Following a detailed review, the CCRC decided that the case against Ms Herd relied on data from the Horizon computer system and therefore her conviction was unsafe.

The organisation has now referred 63 cases related to Post Office Horizon convictions back to the courts, resulting in 57 convictions being overturned – making it the most widespread miscarriage of justice in British legal history.

CCRC Chairman Helen Pitcher OBE said: “Anybody who believes a conviction was due to problems with the Horizon computer system can consider challenging the conviction.

“Our service is free and there is no time limit to applying to us. People can also apply on behalf of somebody else, including people who have passed away.”

The CCRC has previously written to hundreds of former sub-postmasters and counter staff whose convictions may be affected to let them know how they can challenge their convictions should they wish to do so.

Anybody who thinks that their conviction might be affected can contact the CCRC directly on 0121 233 1473 or find out more at www.ccrc.gov.uk/postofficecases/.

