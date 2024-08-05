Free webinar: early release from prison and homelessness

In response to the Government's plans to release people from prison across September and November 2024 under the new SDS40 Policy, Homeless Link is partnering with Clinks to deliver a webinar for organisations to hear more about the emerging situation and how to best support people who will be leaving prison early through this scheme.

In the webinar you will hear from:

Clink's London Development Officer and Voluntary Sector Coordinator working at HMP Isis who will share details on what is happening from a prison perspective

Jeremy White, Head of National Partnerships at Homeless Link, who will lead the discussion on how homelessness services can work in partnership with statutory and other voluntary agencies to respond to this emerging situation.

This webinar is part of our London PLUS funded activities. However, the information will be relevant for those outside of London, so anyone is welcome to attend.

This webinar will take place on Thursday 5th September, 12.30-2pm.

Register for your free place