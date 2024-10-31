Freeze on housing benefit rates will hit vulnerable tenants

The NRLA has raised concerns over the Government’s decision to freeze housing benefit rates from next year, warning that the move will make it increasingly difficult for people in receipt of benefits to secure tenancies in the private rented sector.

The NRLA argues that frozen housing support rates, which fail to keep pace with actual rent levels, will only worsen the financial strain on renters who are already struggling.

Responding to confirmation by the Work and Pensions Secretary that housing benefit rates will be frozen from next year, Chris Norris, Policy Director for the National Residential Landlords Association, yesterday said:

“Whilst the Budget spoke about protecting vulnerable people, it failed to confirm what we now know – that housing benefit rates will be frozen as of next year. “It makes no sense whatsoever to provide support for housing costs that bear no resemblance to rents as they actually are. “Coupled with tax hikes on the supply of homes to rent, announcements today will make it hardest of all for those claiming benefits to access and sustain tenancies in the rented sector.”

