From awareness to action: tackling the UK's digital skills deficit

Today, over half of working-age adults can’t perform all 20 digital tasks industry and government agree are essential for today’s workplace.

That means c.22 million adults in the labour force are unable to do things like check a payslip online, set secure passwords or use digital tools to improve productivity.

And, although those not in work and those with low levels of formal education are more likely to be falling behind, this skills gap cuts across the entire workforce. The digital deficit plays out in every region of the UK, all sectors and includes high earners and those with high levels of education.

The impact on individuals and the whole economy cannot be overestimated. The essential digital skills gap is a major barrier for personal prosperity, business productivity and economic growth for the whole UK.

And worryingly, only 4 in 10 people are planning to improve their digital skills this year.

The workforce digital skills gap is an issue hidden in plain sight. It sits between the well-understood challenges of digital exclusion and high-end digital talent gaps – it’s what we at FutureDotNow call ‘the hidden middle’.

The fact that it’s hidden makes the risks even greater. It’s clear we are far from being a fully digital nation, yet digital products – from government services to workplace tools to health services – continue to be built as if we are. This is holding back adoption and transformation – a further hindrance to productivity and growth.

It’s a simple truth that unless this specific part of the digital skills challenge steps out of the shadows and is properly understood, people and the economy will be held back.

It’s a critical challenge to address, but certainly not an impossible task. Not to be seen as a problem to solve but an opportunity to realise.

And FutureDotNow is leading that charge. I’m pleased to say over the past year we’ve made genuine progress.

Just over twelve months ago, we launched the Workforce Digital Skills Roadmap. A ten-point plan, detailing the best next steps for government, business and civil society to boost the digital capability and confidence of the UK workforce. It was built with help from large businesses, SMEs, skills providers and local and national government. A true example of the power of coalition.

Publication felt like a turning point. A step change in understanding of the issue and a building of consensus on the action required. But, as with many of these documents, the danger was it could simply lie on the shelf and gather dust. But that’s not how we work at FutureDotNow!

Again, through the power of our coalition, we quickly followed up by developing our 2024 Delivery Plan to Close the Workforce Digital Skills Gap. It set out the priority outcomes for 2024 – seven workstreams, and the work required to deliver them, all to measurably move the dial on the digital skills gap. In essence, it moved the Roadmap to the next level of detail.

And this year, FutureDotNow has continued to convene industry, government and civil society to deliver this plan. More than 80 individuals from 40+ leading organisations including Accenture, Amey, Barclays, Cisco, City and Guilds, M&S, NHS England and NCFE are collaborating on tangible and specific action to improve the core digital capability of the UK workforce.

The second of three delivery plan sprints for 2024 has just completed. Each workstream is making progress and momentum continues to build.

Sprint three of the 2024 delivery plan will get underway in the Autumn and we’re already looking ahead to the next stage of activity for 2025. Next, we need the government to match this energy from industry – to bring in ambition and action from the top that helps us maintain and build on this momentum.

Listening to the recent King’s Speech, I was encouraged to hear about reform the apprenticeship levy. Our members need to see that turned into tangible action – for example, requiring all apprenticeships to incorporate digital essentials regardless of discipline, and enabling employers to use the skills and growth levy to fund training in the essential digital skills.

The Government have also said that the new body Skills England will have ‘partnership with industry at its heart’. This sounds like a clear opportunity for government to collaborate with employers, to understand their needs. FutureDotNow and our members are here, ready to work with government to leverage the existing energy from business to close the digital skills gap.

Achieving a digitally capable UK workforce will require sustained effort and collaboration across industry, government, and civil society. But with dedication, we can ensure everyone has the skills to thrive in the digital age.

Let's commit to this goal and build a future where digital capability is driving economic growth and good jobs for all.

You can find out more including how you can get involved at www.futuredotnow.uk and get in touch at hello@futuredotnow.uk.

To discover more about the work NCFE is doing to ensure everyone is equipped with the digital skills they need to navigate the modern world, visit our No One Left Offline homepage.