FSA Board meeting papers published for December 2024

The agenda and papers for the December 2024 Board meeting have been published.

The meeting will be held in the Harvey Goodwin Suite at Church House in Dean’s Yard, London, and chaired by the FSA’s chair, Professor Susan Jebb (Opens in a new window).

It will begin at 9.00am on Wednesday 11 December, and is an open meeting for the public to attend in person. Please register here if you wish to attend the meeting (Opens in a new window), in person or online.

The agenda for this meeting includes:

National Level Regulation

Evaluation of the Meat Charging Regime

CBD Novel Food Applications

A full agenda and published papers can be viewed in the Board meeting section (Opens in a new window) of our website.

How to register for the open Board meeting

We look forward to welcoming members of the public who are able to attend this meeting. Please register here (Opens in a new window)if you wish to attend the meeting in person.

If you need help to register, or have any queries, please contact:

In addition, you can register to watch the meeting live online. (Opens in a new window)

Submit a question to the FSA Board

The FSA Board welcomes questions on papers published for discussion at its meetings.

You can submit your question using this form (Opens in a new window)up to 5pm on the Monday before the Board meeting. Please note the form has a limit of 350 words to ensure your question is concise and focused to enable us to address it fully.

Questions received via this format will be published the day before the Board meeting.

We will aim to send you a reply via email within 20 working days of the Board meeting and replies will also be published.

For questions that do not relate to a paper on the agenda, or for correspondence longer than the online form accepts, please email correspondence@food.gov.uk (Opens in a new window) and we will aim to respond within 20 working days. Please note these submissions and their replies will not generally be published.