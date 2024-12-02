Food Standards Agency
|Printable version
FSA Board meeting papers published for December 2024
The agenda and papers for the December 2024 Board meeting have been published.
The meeting will be held in the Harvey Goodwin Suite at Church House in Dean’s Yard, London, and chaired by the FSA’s chair, Professor Susan Jebb (Opens in a new window).
It will begin at 9.00am on Wednesday 11 December, and is an open meeting for the public to attend in person. Please register here if you wish to attend the meeting (Opens in a new window), in person or online.
The agenda for this meeting includes:
- National Level Regulation
- Evaluation of the Meat Charging Regime
- CBD Novel Food Applications
A full agenda and published papers can be viewed in the Board meeting section (Opens in a new window) of our website.
How to register for the open Board meeting
We look forward to welcoming members of the public who are able to attend this meeting. Please register here (Opens in a new window)if you wish to attend the meeting in person.
If you need help to register, or have any queries, please contact:
- Telephone: 01772 767731
- Email: fsaboardmeetings@onetwo.agency (Opens in a new window)
In addition, you can register to watch the meeting live online. (Opens in a new window)
Submit a question to the FSA Board
The FSA Board welcomes questions on papers published for discussion at its meetings.
You can submit your question using this form (Opens in a new window)up to 5pm on the Monday before the Board meeting. Please note the form has a limit of 350 words to ensure your question is concise and focused to enable us to address it fully.
Questions received via this format will be published the day before the Board meeting.
We will aim to send you a reply via email within 20 working days of the Board meeting and replies will also be published.
For questions that do not relate to a paper on the agenda, or for correspondence longer than the online form accepts, please email correspondence@food.gov.uk (Opens in a new window) and we will aim to respond within 20 working days. Please note these submissions and their replies will not generally be published.
Original article link: https://www.food.gov.uk/news-alerts/news/fsa-board-meeting-papers-published-for-december-2024
Latest News from
Food Standards Agency
A reformed system can help ensure high food standards, says FSA chair.15/11/2024 09:15:00
The Chair of the Food Standards Agency Professor Susan Jebb has said that the way the FSA regulates the food system has to evolve to ensure it can meet the challenges of the future.
Ongoing investigations lead to further UK recalls of mustard products due to peanut contamination.18/10/2024 16:10:00
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) and Food Standards Scotland (FSS) have continued to work with food businesses and Local Authorities to investigate the food supply chain for mustard ingredients which may have been contaminated with peanuts, posing a risk to people with a peanut allergy.
Groundbreaking sandbox programme for cell-cultivated products announced08/10/2024 14:15:00
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has won a bid to run a programme designed to make sure cell-cultivated products are safe for consumers to eat before they are approved for sale.
The Food Standards Agency launches consultation to help develop consistent approach to allergen labelling in the out-of-home sector04/10/2024 10:25:00
The FSA is seeking views on new guidance for providing allergen information for people when eating out.
FSA publishes its fourth Retail Surveillance Survey as targeted approach to food testing continues03/10/2024 09:15:00
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) yesterday published the results of its fourth annual survey which helps monitor emerging food safety risks.
Urgent allergy advice remains as Food Standards Agency updates on investigation into mustard ingredients contaminated with peanuts30/09/2024 10:25:00
We continue to advise people who have a peanut allergy to avoid eating any foods that contain or may contain mustard, mustard seeds, mustard powder or mustard flour because of potential contamination with peanuts.
FSA consumer survey shows around one in four people are still food insecure27/09/2024 10:25:00
The latest wave of the Food Standards Agency’s (FSA) Food and You 2 survey, conducted between October 2023 and January 2024, shows that levels of food insecurity remain stable.
FSA and FSS issue guidance on caffeine in food supplements26/09/2024 10:25:00
The Food Standards (FSA) and Food Standards Scotland (FSS) have issued guidance on caffeine in supplements to promote the safe consumption and manufacturing of food supplements containing high levels of caffeine.