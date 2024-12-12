Funding available via Help the Homeless

Help the Homeless are offering small Capital grants of up to £5,000 for organisations with a turnover of less than £500,000.

Criteria

Your organisation must be registered with the Charity Commission in England, Wales or Northern Ireland or a registered Scottish Charity.

Only small charities with an annual turnover of less than £500,000 may apply.

Applications must be towards the funding of capital projects. Applications towards running/core costs will not be accepted.

Small grants of up to £5,000 are available. Multi-year requests will not be considered.

There should be a minimum period of two years between the receipt of a decision or grant from Help the Homeless and making a further application.

Application form

All applicants must complete an online application form.

Deadlines for applications

The quarterly deadlines for applications for funding each year are: 5pm on 15th March/15th June/15th September/15th December. You will be informed of the Trustees’ decision within eight weeks of each deadline.

For more information please visit Help the Homeless.