Funding for governing bodies to drive participation through innovation

This fund will focus on areas in Birmingham and the West Midlands, in addition to parts of London, Manchester and Bristol, where inequalities mean activity levels are often below the national average.

And for Stewart Kellett, the chief executive officer of Basketball England, the investment will make a big difference.

“We’re delighted to be part of this innovative legacy drive to create new opportunities for young people to play,” he said.

“We will be using digital engagement to help people discover new ways to play and engage with a wider audience.

“Our campaign #GameTime will elevate the voices of local people and create awareness of new activities locally, helping them create their great spaces in their communities through #ProjectSwish and new playing opportunities through 3x3 and the outdoor game.”

NGBs receiving funding

The organisations receiving funding are:

Archery GB

Badminton England

Basketball England

Bowls England

British Cycling

British Gymnastics

British Judo

British Shooting

British Triathlon

British Weightlifting

British Wrestling

England and Wales Cricket Board (decision pending)

England Athletics

England Boxing

England Hockey

England Netball

England Squash

Rugby Football Union

Swim England

Table Tennis England

Volleyball England

Digital and innovation partner - CAST

In addition to the funding, the governing bodies will be required to participate in an Innovation and Digital Accelerator programme, run by CAST, which will give them access to expert support and help them maximise the impact of their plans.

This funding comes in addition to the further £360m we committed to the sector earlier this week, which will help us, along with our partners, to level up access to sport and physical activity across the country.

And for Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, Nadine Dorries, its illustrative of the desire to make a difference in areas of most need.

“We want Birmingham 2022 to be the games for everyone and this fund will help make that a reality across the country,” she said.

"By reaching into new communities with fun, creative and accessible introductions to Commonwealth sports, this investment will help increase participation and secure a strong legacy from Birmingham 2022.”

Examples of how the funding will be used

Swim England

Swim England will work with a range of partner organisations to use both digital and community engagement to tackle issues of water safety and help children from diverse and disadvantaged local communities in Birmingham and the Black Country learn to swim – a vital life skill.

They'll pilot innovations in ‘swim lesson gamification’, digital channels to recruit swimming teachers from diverse backgrounds and using a digital campaign and toolkit to upskill and educate swimming clubs on inclusion.

England Boxing

In partnership with Coach Core, England Boxing are appointing 10 new ‘Community Boxing Apprentices’ from underrepresented groups, as part of a community-led approach, with applications especially encouraged from the travelling community, women and girls.

These relatable role models will be supported with digital skills training to amplify their reach via digital channels, in order to connect with diverse communities and demonstrate that there’s a place in boxing for everyone.

Basketball England

Basketball England will be investing into the development of 3x3 participation opportunities for young people, building on the format’s debut at the Commonwealth Games.

The NGB will also use digital engagement to boost the profile of the sport and a digital tool linked to #ProjectSwish to enable people to find new spaces, courts, and opportunities to play.

They'll also target those from underrepresented communities and low-income areas who may also experience other inequalities – such as disabilities and long-term health conditions.