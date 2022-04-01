Welsh Government
|Printable version
Further £5m investment in ‘innovative’ Long-COVID rehabilitation services
A support service helping people in Wales living with the long-term effects of COVID-19 will benefit from a further £5m of Welsh Government funding.
The extra funding follows the first six-month review of the Adferiad (Recovery) programme, which found it was treating and managing the needs of people who had sought help for their debilitating symptoms.
The model of community-led rehabilitation services has been welcomed by people who have used the services and by clinicians as an effective way to support people.
Rehabilitation services, which have developed using this model, include the Wellness with Welsh National Opera long-COVID programme, which accepts referrals from health boards. It is an online breathing and singing programme for people experiencing long-COVID in Wales.
The pilot programme is being delivered in partnership between WNO and Betsi Cadwaladr, Cardiff and Vale, and Cwm Taf Morgannwg university health boards. It is funded by the Arts Council of Wales' Arts, Health and Wellbeing Lottery Fund.
Welsh National Opera’s director of programmes and engagement Emma Flatley said:
The response to the programme has been amazing and we expect the formal evaluation results, which are due shortly, to support this.
The two pilot programmes have shown overwhelmingly positive results in terms of people’s health and breathing and also improvements for the participants psychologically.
There are many life-affirming stories and testimonials from the people who’ve taken part. People have also avoided urgent trips to hospital by using the techniques and advice given.
The further funding available to health boards for rehabilitation services will enable programmes such as ours to continue and potentially expand to reach more people across Wales.
Health boards will benefit from this further £5m, which will be used to continue delivering newly-developed rehabilitation services, enabling people to access programmes, such as the one provided by WNO.
It is hoped by the end of the next six-month period in July, health boards will have expanded the community model to treat and support people with other long-term conditions, which have a similar impact to Long-COVID, including MS, ME and Chronic Fatigue Syndrome.
This would help create effective long-term intervention services and reduce variation in treating people with different conditions and diagnoses.
The funding will also support the continuation of the self-management COVID recovery app and the All Wales guideline for the management of Long-COVID, which have helped to support people to self-manage their symptoms and provided healthcare professionals with up to date advice and learning to support the diagnosis and treatment of long COVID.
Health Minister Eluned Morgan said:
We are continuing to learn more about the long-term effects of COVID and how it can affect people in different ways.
We believe our approach of treating, supporting and managing people through our unique service model is the most efficient and effective way of achieving the best outcomes for people experiencing Long-COVID.
Innovative programmes like the one being run by WNO show significant benefits to health and wellbeing and I hope this funding will create many more opportunities for people to take up other programmes like this to support their recovery and rehabilitation.
We have been heartened to see the success of the first six months of Adferiad and look forward to not only seeing this programme continue, but learning from it so we can apply this knowledge to how we treat other long term conditions like MS, ME and Chronic Fatigue Syndrome.
Original article link: https://gov.wales/further-5m-investment-innovative-long-covid-rehabilitation-services
Latest News from
Welsh Government
The Paul Ridd Learning Disability Education and Training Programme rolled out to NHS Wales healthcare staff01/04/2022 14:20:00
New training will be rolled out across NHS Wales for all healthcare staff in a public-facing role to support people with learning disabilities who are accessing services the Deputy Minister for Social Services Julie Morgan has announced.
Early years settings ready to support roll out of Curriculum for Wales01/04/2022 13:20:00
The Education Minister, Jeremy Miles, has praised the work of early years settings as they prepare to support the roll out of the new Curriculum for Wales.
£227m to support Wales’ rural economy towards a greener and more sustainable future01/04/2022 12:20:00
The Welsh Government is making £227m available over the next three years to support the resilience of Wales’ rural economy and our natural environment, Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths has announced.
Health Minister warns about the ‘extraordinary pressure’ the health and social care system is currently under in Wales31/03/2022 15:05:00
Health Minister Eluned Morgan has warned the health and social care system in Wales is currently under ‘extraordinary pressure’ as a result of a range of factors.
One network, one timetable, one ticket, Welsh Government sets out plans to change the way we travel31/03/2022 14:05:00
“For more than 70 years we have made it easy to travel by car and harder to travel by public transport, that has to change.”
£13 million for trade unions to deliver learning support and upskill workers31/03/2022 13:05:00
More than £13 million will support trade unions deliver skills solutions and learning support to workers over the next three years, Economy Minister Vaughan Gething announced today.
£25m to kick-start free school meals for all primary school children in Wales30/03/2022 14:20:00
£25m is being invested in school kitchen and dining infrastructure, as part of plans to roll out free school meals to all primary school children in Wales, the Welsh Government has announced.
Economy Minister visits successful Welsh exporter to encourage other businesses to consider benefits of international trading30/03/2022 13:20:00
Economy Minister Vaughan Gething has visited a successful Welsh exporter to see first-hand the challenges and opportunities facing the business following the coronavirus pandemic, and encouraged more Welsh companies to capitalise on Welsh Government support to export their goods and services internationally.
Law Commission’s report on regulating coal tip safety in Wales a ‘significant milestone’30/03/2022 09:05:00
The Welsh Government has welcomed the Law Commission’s recommendations to improve coal tip safety in Wales, saying they will help to shape a new law to ensure people living and working near tips feel safe and secure.