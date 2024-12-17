Further arrest made in Wales in FSA food crime investigation

The arrest in Wales is part of a wider investigation into suspected illegal and unsafe meat by FSA’s National Food Crime Unit (NFCU).

NFCU officers, together with Dyfed-Powys Police, attended a farm in Wales on Wednesday 4 December 2024 and arrested one man.

The arrest is linked to five earlier arrests made in London, in connection with seizures of suspected illegal meat on Monday 25 November 2024.

The man was interviewed by NFCU officers and has been released under investigation.

Neil Castle, Deputy Head of the FSA’s NFCU, recently said: