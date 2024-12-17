Food Standards Agency
Further arrest made in Wales in FSA food crime investigation
The arrest in Wales is part of a wider investigation into suspected illegal and unsafe meat by FSA’s National Food Crime Unit (NFCU).
NFCU officers, together with Dyfed-Powys Police, attended a farm in Wales on Wednesday 4 December 2024 and arrested one man.
The arrest is linked to five earlier arrests made in London, in connection with seizures of suspected illegal meat on Monday 25 November 2024.
The man was interviewed by NFCU officers and has been released under investigation.
Neil Castle, Deputy Head of the FSA’s NFCU, recently said:
Officers from the National Food Crime Unit, working with Dyfed-Powys Police, arrested a 52 year old man from West Wales on suspicion of conspiracy to supply unfit meat, as part of an investigation into alleged illegal and unsafe meat.
Smokies are a food safety issue as they aren’t produced under hygienic conditions, and they are illegal because the meat still has its skin on and lacks traceability. We are advising people to steer clear of sheep meat produced in this way as it may be a health risk, and to contact their local Trading Standards or us if they suspect smokies are being produced or sold.
If we find any unsafe food on the market, we will take action to protect the public. If you suspect food crime, report it to Food Crime Confidential always available on food.gov.uk or by phoning 0800 028 1180.
