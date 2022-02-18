Further support for culture recovery

Culture and events sectors to benefit from £16 million

The government’s Omicron business support fund will help cultural organisations, events, museums and freelancers recover from the economic impact of coronavirus restrictions.

£16 million funding for this financial year is being allocated as follows:

£12 million to Creative Scotland towards support for a hardship fund for creative freelancers, a recovery fund for cultural organisations and for Edinburgh Festivals celebrating their 75th year. Details of these funds will be announced next week by Creative Scotland.

£2 million for EventScotland to increase the total support for EventScotland’s national and international events programmes.

£2 million additional support for the Museums Recovery Fund to support a wider range of museums to recover from the pandemic.

Culture Minister Neil Gray said:

“This further £16m in support for the culture events, heritage and creative industries recognises how much we value these sectors which have been among those hit hardest by the pandemic.

“As we embark on our recovery, cultural activity has a pivotal role to play in reinvigorating our economy and communities as well as promoting individual well-being.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic the government has announced more than £240 million for culture and events and we are continuing to work closely with these sectors as they rebuild audience confidence.”

Iain Munro, Creative Scotland’s Chief Executive said:

“This additional funding from the Scottish Government is very welcome and will provide a lifeline for many in the culture sector who have lost income as a result of the ongoing pandemic.

“We are working quickly to get this funding to those who need it most. Details of how creative freelancers and cultural organisations can apply for the funding will be communicated shortly.”

Paul Bush OBE, VisitScotland’s Director of Events said:

“The additional £2 million in funding for Scotland’s events sector is welcome news as we continue to navigate through the impact of recent Covid-19 restrictions and look towards the future.

“It is vital that we continue to support the recovery of Scotland’s events sector by showcasing a wide-ranging event offering, whilst keeping Scotland top of mind and reinforcing its status and reputation as a world-class event destination.

“This additional funding will ensure we can continue to rebuild our vibrant events sector by developing a diverse portfolio of events that inspire both visitors and locals to attend, but which also deliver social and economic benefits to local communities across the country.”

Background

Details of Creative Scotland's funds will be available here:

Details of EventScotland's individual funding programmes here:

