10 Downing Street
|Printable version
G7 Leaders’ Statement on the invasion of Ukraine by armed forces of the Russian Federation: 24 February 2022
The Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) yesterday met virtually.
We the Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) are appalled by and condemn the large-scale military aggression by the Russian Federation against the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine, directed partly from Belarusian soil. This unprovoked and completely unjustified attack on the democratic state of Ukraine was preceded by fabricated claims and unfounded allegations. It constitutes a serious violation of international law and a grave breach of the United Nations Charter and all commitments Russia entered in the Helsinki Final Act and the Charter of Paris and its commitments in the Budapest Memorandum. We as the G7 are bringing forward severe and coordinated economic and financial sanctions. We call on all partners and members of the international community to condemn this attack in the strongest possible terms, to stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine, and raise their voice against this blatant violation of the fundamental principles of international peace and security.
This crisis is a serious threat to the rules-based international order, with ramifications well beyond Europe. There is no justification for changing internationally recognised borders by force. This has fundamentally changed the Euro-Atlantic security situation. President Putin has re-introduced war to the European continent. He has put himself on the wrong side of history.
We are committed to uphold peace, stability and international law. We are united in our support for the people of Ukraine and its democratically elected government. In this dark hour our thoughts are with the people of Ukraine. We stand ready to support with humanitarian assistance in order to mitigate the suffering, including for refugees and displaced persons from the Russian aggression.
We call on the Russian Federation to stop the bloodshed, to immediately de-escalate and to withdraw its forces from Ukraine. We also call on Russia to ensure the safety of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission. We also condemn the involvement of Belarus in this aggression against Ukraine and call on Belarus to abide by its international obligations.
We condemn in the strongest possible terms Russian President Putin’s decision on February 21 to recognise the Donetsk and Luhansk self-declared entities in eastern Ukraine as “independent” states as well as his decision to send Russian military forces into these regions. We call on other states not to follow Russia’s illegal decision to recognise the proclaimed independence of these entities. The decision by President Putin is a grave violation of the basic principles enshrined in the UN Charter, in particular the respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of states and also a blatant breach of UN Security Council resolution 2202 – supported by the Russian Federation as a permanent member of the Security Council – as well as of the Minsk agreements, which stipulate the return of the areas concerned to the control of the Ukrainian Government.
We reaffirm our unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders and territorial waters as well as the right of any sovereign state to determine its own future and security arrangements. We reaffirm that illegally occupied Crimea and the self-declared “people’s republics” are an integral part of Ukraine.
We condemn President Putin for his consistent refusal to engage in a diplomatic process to address questions pertaining to European security, despite our repeated offers.
We stand united with partners, including NATO, the EU and their member states as well as Ukraine and remain determined to do what is necessary to preserve the integrity of the international-rules base order. In this regard, we are also closely monitoring global oil and gas market conditions, including in the context of Russia’s further military aggression against Ukraine. We support consistent and constructive engagement and coordination among major energy producers and consumers toward our collective interest in the stability of global energy supplies, and stand ready to act as needed to address potential disruptions.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/g7-leaders-statement-on-the-invasion-of-ukraine-by-armed-forces-of-the-russian-federation-24-february-2022
Latest News from
10 Downing Street
Prime Minister announces Appointments Secretary13/08/2020 15:03:23
The Prime Minister has announced that he has appointed Mr Richard Tilbrook to be his Appointments Secretary.
G7 Leaders’ Statement: 24 February 202225/02/2022 10:20:00
The Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7), yesterday met virtually and resolved to make progress towards an equitable world.
Prime Minister's address to the nation on the Russian invasion of Ukraine: 24 February 202224/02/2022 15:33:00
PM Boris Johnson gave an address to the nation on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Business roundtable on Russian sanctions: 23 February 202224/02/2022 13:20:00
Prime Minister Boris Johnson attended a roundtable at Downing Street to discuss limiting Russian access to UK financial services.
PM statement on the situation in Ukraine: 22 February 202222/02/2022 15:38:00
Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a statement in the House of Commons on the situation in Ukraine.
Prime Minister sets out plan for living with COVID22/02/2022 13:20:00
The Prime Minister sets out the Government’s plans to live with and manage the virus.
Joint statement on UK-Australia virtual summit: 16 February 202217/02/2022 11:38:00
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison met virtually yesterday.
PM call with President von der Leyen: 15 February 202216/02/2022 09:25:00
Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen yesterday afternoon.