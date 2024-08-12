GAD, innovation and the Analysis Function

We support and sponsor innovation for people working in government analysis. GAD collaborates with the Analysis Function, promoting the value of innovation.

The Government Actuary’s Department (GAD) is supporting a key innovation hub which is available to people involved in government analysis across the Civil Service.

As part of this overall support, we will be hosting an interactive session with other government departments on How to drive innovation across analytical teams.

Attendees at the September event will hear how to:

motivate teams to innovate

pitch for investment to support innovation

link up with external experts

Diverse roles

The Government Analysis Function is a network of around 17,000 people working across a diverse range of roles. The analysis professions include actuaries, statisticians, economists, social researchers, data scientists and geographers. The Analysis Function is led by Professor Sir Ian Diamond, the National Statistician and the government’s principal adviser on official statistics.

GAD’s actuaries and analysts are part of the Analysis Function, contributing to its vision of providing innovative and insightful analysis to support informed decision-making. This helps ensure that policy and operations can be evidenced, delivering value-for-money and improving the lives of UK citizens.

Training and career development

The Deputy Government Actuary, Matt Gurden, is the Analysis Function’s Innovation Hub sponsor. This hub includes information on innovative tools and provides examples of how innovative techniques have been applied within government.

Commenting on the importance of the Innovation Hub, Matt said: “Sharing information about new tools and techniques is invaluable in helping analysts across government in their role interpreting and presenting data and analysis.”

Innovation is the theme of the 2024 ‘One Big Thing’, the annual Civil Service learning initiative. The innovation hub will therefore be an important addition to the support available to everyone involved in analysis in government.