Gaza ceasefire "moment of hope", UK Minister to tell UN
Minister for the Middle East Hamish Falconer will today (Monday 20 January) visit the UN to call for last week’s Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal to be implemented in full.
- he will also announce new support for Yemen through a £5 million uplift in humanitarian support, giving tens of thousands of people access to food, shelter and medical supplies, as well as a new UK-led technical assistance fund providing financial and political support
- the UK is helping to build security and economic growth in the Middle East, which will in turn help drive UK growth and security, in support of the government’s Plan for Change
Calling for all phases of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal to be implemented in full, the Minister for the Middle East, Hamish Falconer, is set to address the UN Security Council today (Monday 20 January).
During the Middle East Peace Process Debate, the minister will highlight the role of Egypt, Qatar and the US for their tireless efforts in securing the ceasefire agreement. He will emphasise the need to build confidence on all sides to help sustain the deal – with a focus on transitioning into a lasting peace.
Minister Falconer will reiterate the Foreign Secretary’s position that the UN agency for Palestine refugees (UNRWA) faces a cliff edge in its ability to support Palestinian refugees across the West Bank and Gaza. He will urge support for their ability to operate and continue its vital work in Gaza, delivering aid to those most in need.
The ceasefire presents an opportunity to deliver lifesaving aid to Gaza once the borders open under the terms of the ceasefire. That includes UK aid, positioned at the border and ready to support those efforts immediately
During his visit to the UN, the minister will announce the UK is also increasing its humanitarian spend on Yemen by £5 million this financial year bringing our total commitment to £144 million.
The boost will supply food to 10,300 people, provide 65,000 people with the means to produce food and support 95,000 people with water and sanitary services, and shelter. The UK is the third largest humanitarian donor to the Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan and has committed over £1 billion since 2015.
The UK’s overall funding to Yemen this financial year will be spent on food, healthcare and services, supporting 864,000 people with cash to buy food and providing over 700 health facilities with medicines, vaccines, and nutritional supplements.
At the UN the minister will also announce the launch of a UK-led initiative to provide financial and political support for Yemen’s future. Set to include a technical assistance fund for Yemen and known as ‘TAFFY’, the initiative aims to bring the international community together to support governance in Yemen.
Minister for the Middle East Hamish Falconer said:
The hostage ceasefire deal offers a moment of hope for the Israeli and Palestinian people. This intense diplomatic effort must continue in the days and weeks ahead.
The UK is supporting efforts to improve the dire humanitarian situation and realise the ambition of the ceasefire. Lifesaving UK aid is positioned ready to enter Gaza and support those efforts once the crossings open under the terms of the ceasefire.
The imminent implementation of the Knesset legislation against UNRWA will further exacerbate the dire humanitarian situation and impede the ambition of the ceasefire.
During his visit, the minister will also hold a roundtable with key stakeholders to address the UN process on Afghanistan and the role of the international community in ensuring the Taliban make progress on priorities, including the rights of women and girls.
Following recent events in Syria, the Minister for the Middle East will also chair a roundtable with Syrian civil society organisations to reaffirm UK commitment to achieve a peaceful and inclusive, Syrian-led political transition.
Background
- this will be the minister’s second visit to the US since taking office and his first to New York
- during his Syrian roundtable, the minister will meet with civil society groups including The Syrian Forum, Syrian Emergency Task Force and Americans for a Free Syria
- the £5 million increase of humanitarian spend to Yemen this financial year is on top of the £139 million announced May 2024, bringing the total humanitarian spend to £144 million
