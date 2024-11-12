G-Cloud 14 agreement goes live

The latest iteration of our G-Cloud agreement has now launched and is live for customers to use.

Thousands of small businesses have once again won the chance to supply cloud-based computing services to the public sector.

G-Cloud 14 is now live for customers to buy from and they can begin to access tens of thousands of cloud hosting, cloud software and additional support services.

The agreement continues to enable suppliers of all sizes to win business in the public sector, with 90% of the suppliers on G-Cloud 14 being small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Additionally, 70% of the total suppliers are classified as micro and small organisations.

G-Cloud offers public sector organisations a straightforward and compliant way to purchase cloud based services, all of which are available as off-the-shelf, pay-as-you-go solutions to further simplify the buying process.

Over the lifetime of the G-Cloud agreement, £2.3 billion, an average of £192 million each year, has been accrued in commercial benefits, representing significant savings for the public purse.

Under G-Cloud 14, assessments of the economic and financial standing of prospective suppliers have been introduced to the selection process for Lots 1-3. Aligning with the government’s Sourcing Playbook, this additional assessment phase provides customers with even greater assurance over the financial stability of awarded suppliers.

Philip Orumwense, Commercial Director and Chief Procurement Officer for Technology at Crown Commercial Service, yesterday said:

G-Cloud continues to be a great public sector success, offering significant opportunities to a large number of SMEs and providing an easily accessible marketplace to access cloud computing services. This new iteration demonstrates CCS’s ongoing commitment to safeguarding the buying process for our customers as we work to unlock the full power of procurement.

Seth Finegan, UK CEO of Informed Solutions which has been named as a supplier on G-Cloud 14 yesterday said:

As a scaling data science, AI, and digital technology provider the value of G-Cloud as an effective marketplace has been substantial. Through G-Cloud we’ve been presented with opportunities to bid for and win nationally significant digital transformation contracts for essential cloud-based services that are used by millions of people every day in an increasingly connected and converged world.

G-Gloud 14 will run for a period of 18 months. Contracting authorities are able to award a maximum call-off term of 36 months with an optional extension of up to 12 months.

Lots 1-3 of G-Cloud 14 are accessible via the Contract Award Service (CAS), and customers looking to buy through these will need to register through the Public Procurement Gateway (PPG).

Lot 4 is accessible through our eSourcing platform, or customers can use their own platforms to manage their further competition process. Customers using our platform will need to register for an account separately to use it.

Find out more

To find out more about G-Cloud 14, visit the agreement page or sign up to one of our monthly customer webinars.

CCS also has a number of Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs), negotiated to enhance commercial value across a wide range of cloud suppliers and services which can be procured through G-Cloud 14. For more information please visit our MoU page.

For any questions about buying through the framework or to request access to an MoU’s pricing model, get in touch.