GCS Innovating with Impact Strategy: now available to the public

The Government Communication Service (GCS) has published its Innovating with Impact Strategy, Ethical Framework for Innovation, and Generative AI policy.

What the documents cover

These resources demonstrate GCS’s commitment to innovating responsibly in a rapidly changing technology landscape. They were initially launched to GCS members in May 2024 and are now publicly available.

The Innovating with Impact Strategy focuses on 3 main aims:

Empowering responsible innovation in government communications Creating a culture of innovation across GCS Delivering new tools and platforms to benefit all government communicators

The Framework for Ethical Innovation provides safeguards for assessing new approaches, making sure they align with ethical standards.

The Generative AI Policy sets out clear principles for all GCS members to follow when using AI in their organisations.

Expert opinion

Professor Emeritus Anne Gregory at the University of Huddersfield and Delivery Partner for the GCS Advance Leaders Programme said:

“It’s clear GCS is a trail-blazer on this in the public sector globally. I do quite a lot of work in the AI space and what GCS does compares incredibly well. Most documents give guidance (the ‘what’), but not many go on to detail on the ‘how’. The GCS Innovating with Impact Strategy, Generative AI Policy and Framework for Ethical Innovation documents are some of the best I’ve seen”.

Video introductions

We have created 2 short videos using AI to introduce these resources.

Where to find the documents

You can access the full documents here: