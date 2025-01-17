Think Tanks
|Printable version
GDP reaction: Treasury should “hold its nerve”, says IPPR
Pranesh Narayanan, economist at IPPR, reacted to the GDP data release for November 2024
“The growth figures are encouraging but not outstanding. As we have repeatedly said, it’s clear that interest rates have become a drag on growth. They are too high, given the expected inflation path, the Bank of England must act soon to bring them down or is putting our prosperity at risk for no good reason.
“The Treasury should continue to hold its nerve and avoid knee jerk reactions to excitable bond markets. They were moving more in response to uncertainty around global inflation and interest rates driven by speculation around incoming President Trump’s economic policies, rather than anything going on in the UK or Rachel Reeves’ budget. More public investment and well-funded public services will provide businesses and consumers with the foundations they need to achieve strong growth.”
Latest News from
Think Tanks
IPPR - Government urged to offer Trump trade olive branch while bracing for tariff war17/01/2025 10:15:00
The UK’s leading progressive think tank has released a comprehensive blueprint to guide the government’s upcoming trade strategy.
IPPR - Low growth and high interest rates, not inflation, are the real economic challenge, says IPPR15/01/2025 15:20:00
Dr George Dibb, associate director for economic policy at IPPR has reacted to this morning’s ONS data release of CPI data for December 2024.
IPPR leader appointed to drive ‘new era’ of progressive policy aimed at beating back populism15/01/2025 14:20:00
The UK’s leading progressive policy think tank, the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR), has appointed Harry Quilter-Pinner as permanent executive director after six months acting in the role.
IEA - Scrap Planning Restrictions to Fix Housing Crisis10/01/2025 11:05:00
The Institute of Economic Affairs is proud to announce the republication of the seminal “No Room! No Room! The Costs of the British Town and Country Planning System”, by the late Professor Alan Evans. Originally published in 1988, this hard-hitting analysis of the planning system can be considered the original manifesto of “YIMBYism”.
IFS - Schools and colleges facing another round of belt tightening in this year’s spending review10/01/2025 10:05:00
New work looks at funding for education in England in 2025–26.
King's Fund - Latest NHS performance data shows health services in the depths of annual winter crisis10/01/2025 09:05:00
Sarah Arnold, Senior Policy Lead at The King’s Fund, responded to the latest monthly NHS performance data and latest NHS weekly winter sit reps
IPPR - Revealed: Bus cuts hit deprived areas the hardest07/01/2025 15:20:00
Cuts to bus provision between 2011 and 2023 were 10 times higher in England’s most deprived than its least deprived areas. That’s according to analysis by a leading think tank.
IEA - NHS reforms welcome step07/01/2025 14:20:00
Dr Kristian Niemietz, Editorial Director and Head of Political Economy at the free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs Comments on the Government’s latest NHS reform announcements