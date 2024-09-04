Scottish Government
|Printable version
Gender identity healthcare
Update on work to improve services.
The Scottish Government has accepted the findings of a multi-disciplinary team’s report on gender identity healthcare for young people.
Following the Chief Medical Officer establishing a multidisciplinary clinical team to consider, in the context of Scottish services, the recommendations of the NHS England commissioned Cass Review on gender identity services for young people; Public Health Minister Jenni Minto confirmed that the Scottish Government has accepted all the findings of the Cass Review: Implications for Scotland report, published in July, and that work is underway to implement its recommendations.
These recommendations include:
- gender identity healthcare services for children and young people being provided in paediatric clinical settings
- the provision of these services via a distributed network, or regional model, rather than on one site
- an end to self-referral, with young people being referred to specialist services by a clinician, in common with other specialities.
In a statement to the Scottish Parliament, Ms Minto outlined work that is underway to implement the recommendations, including the publication of new National Standards for Gender identity healthcare: Adults and young people by Healthcare Improvement Scotland.
The Minister also highlighted the publication of a progress report on work to improve these services. The new standards are part of a suite of documents published today that also includes NHS Education for Scotland’s Transgender Care Knowledge and Skills Framework and an updated Gender Identity Healthcare Protocol for adult services.
Ms Minto said:
“The Chief Medical Officer’s report underlines the need for development of these services with children, young people, and their families. I am determined the young people using these services, and their families, are our priority and will be at the heart of all our discussions about how this care is provided.
“There is now a breadth of work underway to take forward the recommendations of the CMO’s report which illustrates our commitment to deliver improved gender identity healthcare for young people.
“In addition, the suite of documents relating to gender identity healthcare provision published today, which were developed following extensive public consultation and targeted consultation with people with lived experience, will support clinicians and a wide range of professional bodies and help drive improvement in services.”
Background
Progress report on work to improve gender identity services.
In a statement to the Scottish Parliament in April, Ms Minto advised that a senior multi-disciplinary team in the Office of the Chief Medical Officer would consider the recommendations of the NHS England commissioned Cass Review and engage with the relevant health boards in relation to those recommendations. As a result of that work the Cass Review – Implications for Scotland report was delivered to Parliament on 5 July, the earliest opportunity following the pre-election period.
Alongside the ministerial statement and the progress report provided to the Scottish Parliament on the current strategy for reducing long waits to access specialist children and young person provision, a suite of documents relating to gender identity healthcare provision has been published today:
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/gender-identity-healthcare-2/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Urgent action taken to balance Budget04/09/2024 13:05:00
£500 million in savings to ease ‘enormous’ pressure on public finances.
Developing Scotland's Economy: Increasing The Role Of Inclusive And Democratic Business Models03/09/2024 15:05:00
This independent report addresses the commitment in the National Strategy for Economic Transformation to "undertake and publish a review of how best to significantly increase the number of social enterprises, employee-owned businesses and co-operatives in Scotland", detailing 17 recommendations.
Delivering a wealthier, fairer and greener Scotland03/09/2024 12:05:00
First Minister to publish Programme for Government.
Second Mother and Child Recovery House03/09/2024 10:05:00
Children’s charity Aberlour helping mothers through recovery.
Diversity in the teaching profession: Annual data report02/09/2024 15:05:00
Fourth edition of an annual publication which aims to gather and share data relating to the diversity of the teaching profession in order to inform and evaluate future work.
No under 18s in Young Offenders Institutions02/09/2024 12:05:00
All under 18s who were previously detained in YOI Polmont have now been moved into secure care settings.