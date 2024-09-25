GeoPlace
|Printable version
GeoPlace builds trust at DataConnect24
GeoPlace’s Marisa Hayes will ‘build trust’ in a panel session at this year’s DataConnect24.
Together with Mavis Machirori, Senior Researcher at the Ada Lovelace Institute, the panellists will discuss trust and transparency, the mechanisms for public legitimacy and data governance you can trust.
DataConnect is the government's largest virtual data conference bringing together UK public sector data leaders, academics, innovative thinkers, data scientists, data engineers, and AI specialists.
Organised by the Central Digital and Data Office (CDDO), the conference aims to upskill, connect and inform public sector data professionals through a series of presentations and panel discussions to explore AI and digital transformation, data sharing and data governance.
Marisa Hayes, Partnerships Delivery Project Manager at GeoPlace
Marisa will highlight the importance of data quality, trust, and transparency - not only in delivering accurate data but also in how improvements are considered and implemented. She will use a case study to demonstrate how GeoPlace's data governance process ensures high-quality, current, and reliable data that can be trusted.
Over the past 25 years, GeoPlace and its partners have developed and managed one of the UK’s largest shared services - an accurate, trusted index of streets and addresses. This data underpins essential public and private sector services, including emergency response, by ensuring accurate, up-to-date information.
Local authorities, responsible for street naming, numbering, and street works coordination, play a central role in this process, feeding data into a system governed by the Data Cooperation Agreement and Public Sector Geospatial Agreement. GeoPlace manages 46.5 million addresses and 1.7 million streets, ensuring continuous improvement in data quality, completeness, and accuracy. This unified source of data, distributed by Ordnance Survey through AddressBase, is provided free to the public sector, helping people trust and rely on its accuracy.
DataConnect24 runs from 23-27 September. Marisa and Mavis’s panel session takes place from 10-11am on 25th September.
Register at events.ringcentral.com/events/dataconnect-2024/registration.
GeoPlace has spoken in previous DataConnect sessions:
- DataConnect: a roadmap for digital and data with land and property
- Data Connect: Unleashing local authority data – helping the most vulnerable
Notes
About GeoPlace
GeoPlace LLP is a public sector limited liability partnership between the Local Government Association (LGA) and Ordnance Survey (OS).
GeoPlace is a world-class expert in address and street information management, working internationally as well as in the UK to help our partners and customers maximise the value of their spatial information for better decision making.
GeoPlace maintains a national infrastructure that supports the address and street information needs of the public and private sectors. Its work relies heavily on close working relationships with every local authority in England and Wales. This relationship has been developed over 15 years, to build the National Address Gazetteer infrastructure and National Street Gazetteer. OS develops the range of AddressBase products from the National Address Gazetteer and OS MasterMap Highways Network from the NSG. Both datasets underpin efficient and effective services, bringing direct service delivery benefits to users.
These unique reference numbers link datasets together and share information with other organisations who also use them. They provide a comprehensive, complete and consistent identifier throughout a property's life cycle – from planning permission or street naming through to demolition.
For more information see https://www.geoplace.co.uk/
About DataConnect24
DataConnect aims to celebrate the power of data and AI for public good. As government’s largest data conference it will inspire us all to innovate, deliver value, and build trust with data and AI across government.
It aims to create a flourishing community of public sector data professionals, who will collaborate on future projects, and enable a more seamless Civil Service organisation, collectively focused on improved outcomes for the public.”
Last year, over 6,000 data professionals attended DataConnect from multiple cross government departments, universities, institutes and ALBs
For more information see https://cddo.blog.gov.uk/2024/08/22/dataconnect-is-back-this-september/
Original article link: https://www.geoplace.co.uk/press/geoplace-builds-trust-at-dataconnect24
|Home
|About
|Addressess
|Streets
|Helpdesk
|News & Events
|Exemplar
|Consultancy
Latest News from
GeoPlace
Road to Net Zero08/08/2024 09:50:00
The "Road to Net Zero" project aims to revolutionise the UK's street works and road works sectors by developing comprehensive strategies and innovative solutions to significantly reduce carbon emissions and achieve sustainability goals.
You asked, we delivered!25/06/2024 14:10:00
Geoplace are pleased to announce the rollout of new developments to FindMyStreet!
Find out how to Connect People and Place at GeoPlace annual conference 202403/04/2024 13:20:00
Building useful services around people and communities needs reliable and up-to-date data. When we can understand where people are and what they need we can shape the services that serve them best.
UPRNs in buildings’ analysis – addressing climate change25/03/2024 14:10:00
Buildings are responsible for 40% of the European Union’s energy consumption and 36% of its greenhouse gas emissions.
Data is at the heart of your organisation18/10/2023 09:10:00
Data is the heart of your organisation. Without data and the intelligence it can bring, how do you effectively provide services?
Harness the possibilities of connecting with UPRNs and USRNs17/10/2023 15:30:00
Are you thinking of improving your procurement of software? Or enhancing those data integrations?
HAUC(UK) App wins acclaim at Highways Awards 202317/10/2023 12:30:00
Recognising the HAUC(UK) App’s contribution to safety on the highway, GeoPlace has won the Highways Awards’ Site Safety Initiative Award, 2023.
Can the National Street Gazetteer support biodiversity by recording roadside verges?03/10/2023 10:25:00
Blog posted by: GeoPlace’s National Data Analyst, Matthew Van Schaick, puts forward some ideas on how the NSG could be used to record data on roadside verges, 29 September 2023.