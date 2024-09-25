GeoPlace builds trust at DataConnect24

GeoPlace’s Marisa Hayes will ‘build trust’ in a panel session at this year’s DataConnect24.

Together with Mavis Machirori, Senior Researcher at the Ada Lovelace Institute, the panellists will discuss trust and transparency, the mechanisms for public legitimacy and data governance you can trust.

DataConnect is the government's largest virtual data conference bringing together UK public sector data leaders, academics, innovative thinkers, data scientists, data engineers, and AI specialists.

Organised by the Central Digital and Data Office (CDDO), the conference aims to upskill, connect and inform public sector data professionals through a series of presentations and panel discussions to explore AI and digital transformation, data sharing and data governance.

Marisa Hayes, Partnerships Delivery Project Manager at GeoPlace

Marisa will highlight the importance of data quality, trust, and transparency - not only in delivering accurate data but also in how improvements are considered and implemented. She will use a case study to demonstrate how GeoPlace's data governance process ensures high-quality, current, and reliable data that can be trusted.

Over the past 25 years, GeoPlace and its partners have developed and managed one of the UK’s largest shared services - an accurate, trusted index of streets and addresses. This data underpins essential public and private sector services, including emergency response, by ensuring accurate, up-to-date information.

Local authorities, responsible for street naming, numbering, and street works coordination, play a central role in this process, feeding data into a system governed by the Data Cooperation Agreement and Public Sector Geospatial Agreement. GeoPlace manages 46.5 million addresses and 1.7 million streets, ensuring continuous improvement in data quality, completeness, and accuracy. This unified source of data, distributed by Ordnance Survey through AddressBase, is provided free to the public sector, helping people trust and rely on its accuracy.

DataConnect24 runs from 23-27 September. Marisa and Mavis’s panel session takes place from 10-11am on 25th September.

About GeoPlace

GeoPlace LLP is a public sector limited liability partnership between the Local Government Association (LGA) and Ordnance Survey (OS).

GeoPlace is a world-class expert in address and street information management, working internationally as well as in the UK to help our partners and customers maximise the value of their spatial information for better decision making.

GeoPlace maintains a national infrastructure that supports the address and street information needs of the public and private sectors. Its work relies heavily on close working relationships with every local authority in England and Wales. This relationship has been developed over 15 years, to build the National Address Gazetteer infrastructure and National Street Gazetteer. OS develops the range of AddressBase products from the National Address Gazetteer and OS MasterMap Highways Network from the NSG. Both datasets underpin efficient and effective services, bringing direct service delivery benefits to users.

These unique reference numbers link datasets together and share information with other organisations who also use them. They provide a comprehensive, complete and consistent identifier throughout a property's life cycle – from planning permission or street naming through to demolition.

For more information see https://www.geoplace.co.uk/

About DataConnect24

DataConnect aims to celebrate the power of data and AI for public good. As government’s largest data conference it will inspire us all to innovate, deliver value, and build trust with data and AI across government.

It aims to create a flourishing community of public sector data professionals, who will collaborate on future projects, and enable a more seamless Civil Service organisation, collectively focused on improved outcomes for the public.”

Last year, over 6,000 data professionals attended DataConnect from multiple cross government departments, universities, institutes and ALBs

For more information see https://cddo.blog.gov.uk/2024/08/22/dataconnect-is-back-this-september/