Discover how schools can get free procurement support and advice through the Department for Education’s ‘get help buying for schools’ service.

‘Get help buying for schools’ is a free and impartial service, delivered directly by the Department for Education (DfE), to help you buy goods and services for your school.

Since 2018 the DfE has been running 2 pilot school buying hubs, one in the North-West and one in the South-West of England. The learning from these pilots over the last 4 years has provided the DfE with valuable insight which has informed the development of the new service.

How can ‘get help buying for schools’ help me?

From 1 February all state funded schools and trusts can access advice and guidance on buying goods and services through a DfE approved framework.

From summer this year schools will also be able to get advice for any route to market through the service, as well as ongoing support to help run a procurement process themselves. And, if a school or trust needs extra support, the service can undertake the buying process on their behalf, either through a framework or with quotes or bids through an appropriate buying process.

How do I access ‘get help buying for schools?’

Some schools will already be familiar with find a framework, which lists the 52 DfE approved frameworks for schools and explains the benefits of using them.

There are a wide range of goods and services available through DfE approved frameworks, from furniture, ICT and catering. Schools can choose from a variety of CCS frameworks including Supply Teachers and Temporary Staff, Education Technology and Office Supplies. Each of the frameworks has been approved for use by schools by the DfE, based on the quality of service and value they provide. Using frameworks also ensures that schools are buying goods and services in a legally compliant way.

Schools can request advice and guidance with buying goods and services by clicking the ‘request advice and guidance’ link at the bottom of each find a framework webpage where you will be asked to complete a few details. Your request will then be sent through to the ‘get help buying for schools’ procurement team.

