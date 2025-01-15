Getting the Right Care in the Right Place

Evaluating the introduction of the Redesign of Urgent Care.

Patients using a new service to direct people to the right urgent care service had a mostly positive experience, a new report has found.

An evaluation of the Redesign of Urgent Care, which was launched in December 2020, found that people given appointments at A&E or minor injuries via NHS 24 111 reported shorter waits than those who visited A&E without an appointment.

The report also found an increased use of NHS 24 111 service during weekday in-hours, reduced unplanned attendances to Emergency Departments and fewer ambulance callouts and trips to hospital, noting there are several factors that may have contributed to these changes.

The report recommends, supporting NHS 24 to reduce call waiting times calls, improving the availability and capacity of alternative services available via flow navigation centres– which direct people to the most appropriate service for their health and care needs- and continuing to provide public messaging on when to call 111.

The Scottish Government is working with boards to drive improvements in how health care services are accessed.

Health Secretary Neil Gray said:

“I welcome this report which gives us some valuable insight into how we can improve the way the health service manages demand for urgent care services. We know there is still work to do, but it is encouraging that this evaluation found patient experience of the Redesign of Urgent Care was largely positive, and that people given appointments experienced shorter waits. I thank all the staff involved in this important piece of work.

“Work is already underway to implement the recommendations of this report, including increasing staff numbers at NHS 24. This winter there are a record number of NHS 24 call handlers available to direct people to the most appropriate care, helping reduce unnecessary A&E attendances. Our Right Care Right Place campaign, launched ahead of winter, is continuing to give guidance to the public on the best way to access services, and I thank everyone who is following that advice.

“The Scottish Government’s draft Budget, if passed by parliament, will provide a record £21 billion for health and social care, including £200 million to reduce waiting lists and improve capacity further. All of this will help to improve the flow of patients through hospital, and reduce pressures on urgent care. I urge parliament to back the Budget Bill.”

Background

NHS 24 111 weekday in-hours are 8am-6pm Monday-Friday