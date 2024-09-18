Scottish Government
|Printable version
Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games proposal
Scottish Government announces support for plan to stage event in Glasgow.
The Scottish Government has written to Commonwealth Games Scotland (CGS) to announce its support for their proposal to host the event in 2026.
Health Secretary Neil Gray outlined the decision in a letter to CGS chairperson Ian Reid following detailed consideration of the concept for a scaled-down version of the Games.
Commonwealth Games Scotland will now decide if they wish to proceed with their proposal before it is considered by the Commonwealth Games Federation.
Mr Gray yesterday said:
“The fact that Glasgow was asked to step in and host the 2026 Games is testament to Glasgow and Scotland’s fantastic reputation for hosting international events.
“That said, we have been clear that our financial resources are limited. The Scottish Government has conducted a thorough assessment of Commonwealth Games Scotland’s proposal for Glasgow to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games. That assessment has been conducted alongside Commonwealth Games Scotland, the Commonwealth Games Federation, Glasgow City Council, the UK Government and, most recently, Commonwealth Games Australia.
“The collaboration has been extremely positive and productive and has resulted in the finalisation of a strong event proposal that will help to support a new future for the Commonwealth Games and deliver economic and sporting opportunity for Scotland.
“On that basis, I was pleased to write to Commonwealth Games Scotland today to inform them that the Scottish Government will give its support for the proposal.
“In 2026 all eyes will once again be on Glasgow, and I have every confidence that Scotland’s largest city will provide a fitting platform for some of the world’s top athletes.”
Background
Mr Gray informed the Scottish Parliament of the Scottish Government decision in response to a Government Inspired Question.
No public funding is required from the Scottish Government for the delivery of the event and the Scottish Government will not provide any financial underwriting.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/glasgow-2026-commonwealth-games-proposal/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Marine planning zone consultation18/09/2024 14:20:00
Views sought on planning gap for fish and shellfish farms.
Protecting Gaelic and Scots18/09/2024 13:10:00
Plans to boost the use of Scots and Gaelic in traditional areas have been passed at Stage 1 by the Scottish Parliament.
School Healthy Living Survey: school meal uptake statistics 202418/09/2024 10:05:00
There has been a second consecutive increase in the uptake rate for school meals, following yearly decreases since 2016.
Scottish Islands Survey 2023: main findings report17/09/2024 15:05:00
This report summarises key findings of the Scottish Islands Survey (2023), which gathered views about different aspects of island life from Scottish island residents.
Accessible Vehicles Scheme: disability benefits evaluation17/09/2024 13:05:00
This report details the findings of the evaluation of the Accessible Vehicles (AVE) Scheme.
Student Mental Health Action Plan16/09/2024 13:05:00
The Scottish Government's Action Plan to address student mental health, through effective collaborative working across colleges, universities, NHS Boards, Integrated Joint Boards, Public Health Scotland, Health and Social Care Partnerships, and the Third Sector.
Joint plan to secure industrial future of Grangemouth16/09/2024 12:05:00
Scottish and UK Governments respond to Petroineos’ decision to close refinery.
No One Left Behind Employability Strategic Plan 2024-202713/09/2024 15:05:00
The No One Left Behind Employability Strategic Plan 2024-2027 outlines the key priorities for No One Left Behind over the next three years, and identifies the actions we will take to deliver on these priorities, reaffirming our commitment to continuous improvement.