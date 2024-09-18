Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games proposal

Scottish Government announces support for plan to stage event in Glasgow.

The Scottish Government has written to Commonwealth Games Scotland (CGS) to announce its support for their proposal to host the event in 2026.

Health Secretary Neil Gray outlined the decision in a letter to CGS chairperson Ian Reid following detailed consideration of the concept for a scaled-down version of the Games.

Commonwealth Games Scotland will now decide if they wish to proceed with their proposal before it is considered by the Commonwealth Games Federation.

Mr Gray yesterday said:

“The fact that Glasgow was asked to step in and host the 2026 Games is testament to Glasgow and Scotland’s fantastic reputation for hosting international events. “That said, we have been clear that our financial resources are limited. The Scottish Government has conducted a thorough assessment of Commonwealth Games Scotland’s proposal for Glasgow to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games. That assessment has been conducted alongside Commonwealth Games Scotland, the Commonwealth Games Federation, Glasgow City Council, the UK Government and, most recently, Commonwealth Games Australia. “The collaboration has been extremely positive and productive and has resulted in the finalisation of a strong event proposal that will help to support a new future for the Commonwealth Games and deliver economic and sporting opportunity for Scotland. “On that basis, I was pleased to write to Commonwealth Games Scotland today to inform them that the Scottish Government will give its support for the proposal. “In 2026 all eyes will once again be on Glasgow, and I have every confidence that Scotland’s largest city will provide a fitting platform for some of the world’s top athletes.”

Background

Mr Gray informed the Scottish Parliament of the Scottish Government decision in response to a Government Inspired Question.

No public funding is required from the Scottish Government for the delivery of the event and the Scottish Government will not provide any financial underwriting.