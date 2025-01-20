GLD opens applications for Pupil Barristers

Apply now for pupillage at the Government Legal Department.

GLD is seeking to appoint exceptional candidates to join its prestigious legal team

For the first time, Pupil Barristers can be based at GLD’s Leeds Office

Applications are open until Thursday 30 January 2025

The Government Legal Department (GLD) has launched its Pupil Barrister recruitment campaign, seeking to appoint exceptional candidates to join its prestigious legal team.

In a significant move, the campaign has been expanded to GLD’s Leeds Office, meaning Pupil Barristers can be based outside of London for the first time.

This targeted campaign, distinct from GLD’s Trainee Solicitor scheme, demonstrates the department’s commitment to diversifying entry routes into the legal profession.

GLD is committed to building a legal service that represents the communities it serves, offering opportunities outside of London and contributing to the development of legal expertise across the country.

GLD’s Permanent Secretary and Treasury Solicitor, Susanna McGibbon, recently said:

“I am delighted that we continue to offer pupillages at GLD as a unique route into the legal profession alongside our trainee solicitor scheme. These opportunities – in London and in Leeds – demonstrate our commitment to nurturing legal talent across the country, as we continue to build a national GLD reflecting the society we serve.”

For more information about the Pupil Barrister positions and application process, please visit the Pupillage Gateway.