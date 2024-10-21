Ministry of Defence
Global Combat Air Programme update
Defence Secretary John Healey attended the G7 Defence Ministers summit in Naples where he discussed progress on the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP).
Defence Secretary John Healey recently attended the G7 Defence Ministers summit in Naples, where he met with Italy’s Defence Minister Guido Crosetto and Japan’s Defence Minister Gen Nakatani to discuss the latest progress on the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP).
Mr Healey congratulated Gen Nakatani on his recent appointment, and all three ministers spoke of the importance of protecting regional peace and stability in an increasingly more dangerous world.
They welcomed the excellent progress being made by the GCAP industry partners and discussed the latest on preparations for the GCAP International Government Organisation (GIGO), now that the UK has successfully ratified the international treaty.
Once ratified in all three Parliaments, the treaty will enter into force and the GIGO can be established. This will be the next major milestone for the programme, and is due to take place before the end of this year.
UK Defence Secretary, John Healey recently said:
This meeting of G7 allies takes place amid huge global uncertainty and growing Russian aggression. In these serious times, serious international partnerships are vital.
It was a pleasure to meet my Japanese and Italian counterparts to discuss progress on our GCAP programme, including treaty ratification and other upcoming milestones.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/global-combat-air-programme-update
