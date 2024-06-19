Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
Gloucestershire Constabulary officer charged with alleged sexual offences
A Gloucestershire Constabulary officer is due to appear in court charged with child sex offences following a directed Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation.
Police Constable Darcy Woods-Broady, 21, has been charged with a total of seven counts of sexual activity with a girl aged under 16 and inciting a girl aged under 16 to engage in sexual activity, on dates between October 2022 and March 2023.
PC Woods-Broady was arrested by Gloucestershire Constabulary in March 2023 and suspended by the force pending investigation. On conclusion of the investigation, carried out by Gloucestershire Constabulary’s Professional Standards Department under IOPC direction, we referred a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service in November last year.
The CPS has since authorised the charges against PC Woods-Broady under the Sexual Offences Act 2003. She is scheduled to appear at Worcester Magistrates’ Court on 20 June.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/gloucestershire-constabulary-officer-charged-alleged-sexual-offences
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Investigation following Merseyside death in custody19/06/2024 14:20:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating after a man died while in the custody of Merseyside Police.
Nottinghamshire constable cleared of strangling teenager18/06/2024 12:10:00
A Nottinghamshire Police officer has been cleared of the non-fatal strangulation of a 16-year-old girl while she was detained in handcuffs inside a police vehicle.
Criminal case against former National Crime Agency officer withdrawn18/06/2024 10:10:10
A former National Crime Agency (NCA) officer charged with misconduct in public office will face no further action after the criminal case against him was withdrawn by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).
Gross misconduct proven against Met officers in pursuit that killed child and his aunt17/06/2024 16:10:00
Two Metropolitan Police officers have had the case proven against them for their actions during and after a police pursuit, which resulted in a fatal collision that killed two pedestrians.
Investigation underway after a man dies following contact with West Yorkshire Police12/06/2024 10:10:10
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has begun investigating the circumstances surrounding an incident in Stanningley, Leeds, in which a man died following contact with West Yorkshire Police (WYP) officers.
IOPC investigating after Caernarfon death in police custody11/06/2024 10:10:10
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the circumstances of the death of a woman while in police custody in Caernarfon.
Essex Police officer in court on assault charges10/06/2024 11:20:00
An Essex Police officer is due to make his first appearance in court, as a result of an Independent Office for Police Conduct investigation.
Wiltshire Police officers disciplined over David Carrick investigation failure07/06/2024 15:25:00
Two Wiltshire Police officers who failed to adequately investigate an allegation of abuse by serial rapist David Carrick five years before the former officer was first arrested, have been given final written warnings for misconduct.