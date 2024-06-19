Gloucestershire Constabulary officer charged with alleged sexual offences

A Gloucestershire Constabulary officer is due to appear in court charged with child sex offences following a directed Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation.

Police Constable Darcy Woods-Broady, 21, has been charged with a total of seven counts of sexual activity with a girl aged under 16 and inciting a girl aged under 16 to engage in sexual activity, on dates between October 2022 and March 2023.

PC Woods-Broady was arrested by Gloucestershire Constabulary in March 2023 and suspended by the force pending investigation. On conclusion of the investigation, carried out by Gloucestershire Constabulary’s Professional Standards Department under IOPC direction, we referred a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service in November last year.

The CPS has since authorised the charges against PC Woods-Broady under the Sexual Offences Act 2003. She is scheduled to appear at Worcester Magistrates’ Court on 20 June.