Department of Health and Social Care
|Printable version
Government accepts advice on 2024 autumn Covid vaccine programme
Minister Andrew Gwynne has accepted advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation.
The government has accepted advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) for an autumn Covid vaccination programme this year.
Minister for Public Health and Prevention, Andrew Gwynne said:
We are committed to protecting those most vulnerable from Covid and have accepted the independent advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation for the autumn 2024 vaccination programme.
We will also continue to offer Covid vaccination to frontline NHS and social care workers and those working in care homes for older people this autumn.
I encourage anyone invited for a vaccine to get one as soon as possible to protect yourself and reduce pressure on the NHS during winter, helping to cut waiting times and get the health service back on its feet.
Background
- On the advice of the expert Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation all those aged 65 or over, all those in care homes for older people and those aged six months or over who are in a clinical risk group will be eligible for vaccination this autumn.
- Vaccination offers the best protection for those at risk of serious outcomes through older age or clinical condition. Protection against serious disease wanes over time so it is important to top it up by getting an autumn dose if you are eligible.
- The UK has one of the most extensive immunisation programmes in the world, with vaccine confidence and uptake rates amongst the highest globally.
- The JCVI has not advised offering the vaccine to front line health and social care workers, staff in care homes for older adults, unpaid carers and household contacts of people with immunosuppression as part of the national programme. The advice suggests health and social care service providers may wish to consider setting up an occupational health vaccination programme for front line health and social care workers – as is the current situation for flu vaccines.
- As setting up a new occupational health programme will not be possible before autumn this year, JCVI suggested health departments may choose to continue offering vaccination through the national programme this autumn. The government has decided to continue to offer vaccination to front line health and social care staff, as well as staff working in care homes for older people in the autumn 2024 programme.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/government-accepts-advice-on-2024-autumn-covid-vaccine-programme
