Government accepts advice on 2024 autumn Covid vaccine programme

The government has accepted advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) for an autumn Covid vaccination programme this year.

Minister for Public Health and Prevention, Andrew Gwynne said:

We are committed to protecting those most vulnerable from Covid and have accepted the independent advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation for the autumn 2024 vaccination programme. We will also continue to offer Covid vaccination to frontline NHS and social care workers and those working in care homes for older people this autumn. I encourage anyone invited for a vaccine to get one as soon as possible to protect yourself and reduce pressure on the NHS during winter, helping to cut waiting times and get the health service back on its feet.

