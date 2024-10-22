Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government
|Printable version
Government commits to addressing housebuilding recommendations
The UK Government has today published its response to the Competition and Market’s Authority’s (CMA) housebuilding study.
The government has today published its response to the Competition and Market’s Authority’s (CMA) housebuilding study.
This includes bringing forward a new consumer code for housebuilders and a New Homes Ombudsman service which will empower homeowners to rightly challenge developers for any quality issues they face in their home.
In response to the CMA’s recommendations, Housing and Planning Minister, Matthew Pennycook said:
“The Government has committed to delivering 1.5 million homes in this Parliament, including the biggest increase in social and affordable housing in a generation.
“The CMA was right to highlight areas for improvement in the housebuilding market. That is why we will empower homeowners to challenge developers over poor quality new homes and bad service, and we will consider the best way to address the injustice of ‘fleecehold’ private estates to bring unfair costs to an end.
“Alongside this, our updated National Planning Policy Framework and the reinstatement of mandatory housing targets for councils will ensure communities have the homes and necessary infrastructure to thrive.”
Sarah Cardell, CEO of the CMA said:
“We welcome the government’s response to our recommendations on housebuilding, which we put forward to get people better protections and open the door to delivering more good quality homes.
“Housing is an essential area for consumers and driving economic growth, so we will assist government as they take forward our solutions, alongside progressing our wider housing work.”
Background information:
- Earlier this year the CMA made 11 recommendations highlighting ongoing issues in the housebuilding market which the government is working at pace to address.
- We have accepted the recommendations to bring forward a new consumer code for housebuilders and a New Homes Ombudsman service which will empower homeowners to rightly challenge developers for any quality issues they face in their home.
- Other recommendations accepted in principle include greater protections for households living under private management arrangements. This would see homeowners receiving more information about what they are paying for as well as allowing them to challenge unfair costs at a tribunal.
- We will implement measures to improve transparency as part of the Leasehold and Freehold Act 2024 and will also consult on further options to make sure estate managers can be properly challenged for the money they spend.
- This government is also committing to provide robust guidance for residents’ management companies, so they have the support to effectively manage amenities on their housing estates, such as drainages and open spaces. This can include appointing a managing agent to oversee services.
- Several of the other recommendations will require further work and consultation to ensure the best policy solutions can be identified and enacted. This includes consulting on the best way to address the injustice of ‘fleecehold’ private estates.
- The CMA also proposed 11 additional options that include wider planning reforms. Many of these options are already being considered as part of the revised National Planning Policy Framework which will see mandatory housing targets for councils and low quality ‘grey belt’ released.
- This is on top of our Planning and Infrastructure Bill to modernise the planning system which will turbocharge housebuilding and accelerate the delivery of major infrastructure projects.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/government-commits-to-addressing-housebuilding-recommendations
Latest News from
Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government
Up to £600 cash boost for Britain’s lowest paid to help kickstart the economy21/10/2024 16:10:00
Ten million working people across the country to benefit from an overhaul of workers’ rights as the Government’s landmark Employment Rights Bill returns to Parliament.
Thousands of new homes to be built as government unlocks brownfield sites16/10/2024 14:05:00
Thousands of new homes to be built as part of the government’s plans to get the country building again.
Government backs veterans by approving Veteran Card as voter ID for first time16/10/2024 13:05:00
The government has backed the armed forces community by allowing HM Armed Forces Veteran Cards to be used as Voter ID in forthcoming elections, while a wider review of the Voter ID policy takes place to understand its impact on citizens.
Deputy Prime Minister launches first-ever Mayoral Council10/10/2024 16:30:00
First-ever Mayoral Council meeting held in Newcastle-upon-Tyne to discuss the future of devolution
Renter protections closer as Bill progresses through Parliament09/10/2024 15:05:00
Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner will put the Bill to overhaul renting before MPs today which will end Section 21 ‘no fault’ evictions.
UK Armed Forces Veterans given social housing exemption25/09/2024 09:15:00
UK Armed Forces Veterans to be given better access to social housing.
New taskforce launched to turbocharge flood preparedness and delivery of flood defences12/09/2024 16:38:00
The Taskforce will co-ordinate flooding preparation and provide long-term, strategic thinking to better protect communities
New Homes Accelerator programme to unblock thousands of new homes29/08/2024 16:20:00
A new expert group will speed up delivery of stalled housing sites, supporting plans to boost economic growth and deliver 1.5 million homes.