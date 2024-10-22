Government commits to addressing housebuilding recommendations

The UK Government has today published its response to the Competition and Market’s Authority’s (CMA) housebuilding study.

The government has today published its response to the Competition and Market’s Authority’s (CMA) housebuilding study.

This includes bringing forward a new consumer code for housebuilders and a New Homes Ombudsman service which will empower homeowners to rightly challenge developers for any quality issues they face in their home.

In response to the CMA’s recommendations, Housing and Planning Minister, Matthew Pennycook said:

“The Government has committed to delivering 1.5 million homes in this Parliament, including the biggest increase in social and affordable housing in a generation. “The CMA was right to highlight areas for improvement in the housebuilding market. That is why we will empower homeowners to challenge developers over poor quality new homes and bad service, and we will consider the best way to address the injustice of ‘fleecehold’ private estates to bring unfair costs to an end. “Alongside this, our updated National Planning Policy Framework and the reinstatement of mandatory housing targets for councils will ensure communities have the homes and necessary infrastructure to thrive.”

Sarah Cardell, CEO of the CMA said:

“We welcome the government’s response to our recommendations on housebuilding, which we put forward to get people better protections and open the door to delivering more good quality homes. “Housing is an essential area for consumers and driving economic growth, so we will assist government as they take forward our solutions, alongside progressing our wider housing work.”

Background information: