Government delivers more homes for heroes

The UK government has announced veterans’ capital housing grants totalling almost £3.7m. This funding will assist 14 organisations in providing support to veterans with housing needs by developing new build projects, or refurbishing accommodation

Hundreds of veterans across the UK will benefit from new or refurbished homes as the government awards nearly £3.7m to 14 veteran housing providers today - building on the Prime Minister’s pledge that “homes will be there for heroes.”

These grants will help create plans for and deliver new build projects and refurbish existing properties that will offer high quality, affordable accommodation for veterans.

Minister of Veterans and People Alistair Carns OBE MC MP visited grant recipients RBL Industries in Aylesford, Kent, where refurbishments are almost complete, to see how government funding is helping to transform the lives of veterans by providing affordable housing and a sense of community.

Most of the funding is from the £20m Veterans Capital Housing Fund, which is being delivered over three years to ensure a sustainable supply of social and affordable veteran housing.

The funding delivered so far has replaced roofs, boilers, windows, provided insulation and accessibility modifications as well as other energy saving measures.

Minister for Veterans and People, Alistair Carns OBE MC MP said:

The Prime Minister has promised homes will be there for heroes, and this funding builds on that promise. This multi-million pound award, distributed right across the UK, is an important step in our journey to deliver a sustainable supply of social and affordable veteran housing by supporting the sector to build new housing or refurbish current homes. Coupled with this government’s commitment to exempt all our veterans from local connection social housing rules in England, we’re making huge strides to ensure all veterans have access to the warm and welcoming accommodation they deserve.

This funding includes a grant for Beyond the Battlefield, a veteran organisation based in Northern Ireland which was awarded under the £8.55m Reducing Veteran Homelessness Programme. This grant will allow the organisation to offer specialised care to veterans experiencing or at risk of homelessness, including mental health and employment support.

The funding announced today will also support a self-sustaining Veterans Village in Hull, create the first dedicated transitional homeless veteran housing in Sunderland, design sustainable living units in rural Wales and contribute to the final stage of large-scale renovations specifically designed for the use of female veterans, as well as other projects.

Lisa Farmer, RBLI Chief Executive said:

I am absolutely delighted that we can build more homes, and delighted that more veterans will be able to benefit from work opportunities here. Veterans come from all over the UK to overcome health crises and homelessness, regroup and start over. More homes here mean access to work experience and a real community. This grant from the Office for Veterans’ Affairs in the Ministry of Defence is utterly transformational for the Centenary Village, and it will be helping veterans for decades to come.

David Appleby, RAF veteran and RBLI service user said:

When I was homeless, I could not see any way out. It was the lowest point of my life. Since I came to RBLI I have been able to turn things around. Having my own front door again changed everything for me. I feel safe in the Centenary Village and I love being part of this community. It’s not just me. Lots of the friends I have made here are doing all kinds of things, my neighbour is a teacher now, he’s done so well, one of them is a chef, one of them is a ski instructor now.

These grants support the Government’s commitment to oversee the biggest increase of social and affordable housing in a generation and builds on the PM’s pledge by exempting veterans from rules which require a connection to a local area before accessing social housing. This pledge is in line with the manifesto commitment to strengthen support for Armed Forces communities and to ensure veterans have access to the housing support they need.

More widely, having already taken immediate action, the Government is committed to overhauling the broken planning system and encouraging investment, to get Britain building again and tackle the wider housing crisis. This will deliver on our commitment to build 1.5 million homes over this parliament and create the biggest boost in affordable and social housing in a generation.

The Office for Veterans’ Affairs, in the Ministry of Defence, coordinates cross-government support for veterans, ensuring the government delivers on its commitment to supporting veterans to thrive in civilian society. NHS England’s Op COURAGE - a dedicated mental health service for veterans - has been used by over 35,000 since its launch. Op FORTITUDE, a housing hotline for veterans, has supported hundreds of veterans into social housing with wraparound care.

The final round of the Capital Refurbishment programme closes on 3 January 2025 and there are two remaining rounds of the Major Capital programme with deadlines in January and June 2025. The grant-making charity Armed Forces Covenant Fund Trust expects to award c.£14m between now and the programme’s close at the end of March 2026.

Julie Walker Jopson, RBLI Director of Welfare said: