Government deploys extra support to Manchester prison

Crackdown on drugs through new CCTV and netting to combat drone drops

Specialist staff and improved training to boost safety

Bespoke strategy to eliminate pests and address urgent repairs

Bolstered security measures, improved staff training and a bespoke pest control plan will be implemented at HMP Manchester in response to concerns raised by the Chief Inspector of Prisons.

The prison received an Urgent Notification at the beginning of October after inspectors found significant levels of drugs and violence – including a high number of weapons and serious assaults compared to all other prisons. The report also noted “dilapidated” conditions such as several broken windows and poor levels of cleanliness including a chronic rodent infestation.

The Prison Service has now published a new action plan to radically improve safety and conditions at the prison. This includes installing a new CCTV system and netting across the site to combat drones and clamp down on the contraband that fuels violence behind bars.

Specialist staff will also be appointed to better spot and support vulnerable prisoners at risk of self-harm and new training will be delivered to frontline officers to improve the management of violent offenders.

Meanwhile, a new pest control strategy is already being implemented and a dedicated team has been created to identify and address any urgent repairs needed at the jail.

Lord Timpson, Minister for Prisons and Probation, said:

The chief inspectors report made for dire reading and highlighted the stark realities of the prison crisis we inherited. I have visited the prison myself and met with the governor. The frontline staff are already working hard to reduce violence and improve conditions. This action plan will ensure they have the support they need.

The report also highlighted the prison is not sufficiently providing prisoners with the opportunity to gain the skills and training they need to turn their backs on crime. In response, the prison will complete a full review of the education on offer and redesign its curriculum by January 2025 to enhance the work opportunities available to prisoners on release.

There have now been 5 prisons across the country over the last 12 months which have received Urgent Notifications from HM Inspectorate of Prisons. The government is tackling the crisis it inherited and has already taken action to reduce overcrowding that is contributing to violence, pressure on staff and a decline in education and training.