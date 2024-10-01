Government launches 2025/26 public sector pay award process

Government sends remit letters to independent Pay Review Bodies, launching 2025/26 pay award process.

In writing to the independent Pay Award Bodies, the Government has today formally launched the 25/26 pay process for the Armed Forces, NHS workers, teachers, police officers, prison service staff, the NCA and senior public sector staff.

These bodies, made up of experts from across these areas, will now go on to collect evidence to inform their independent pay award recommendations. These will then be submitted for the Government to formally respond to.

By bringing forward the pay round this year, the Government plans to fully reset the timeline by the 2026/27 round.

The Government has now sent remit letters to the below independent Pay Review Bodies, which is the standard method for launching the 2025/26 pay award process: