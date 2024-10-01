HM Treasury
Government launches 2025/26 public sector pay award process
Government sends remit letters to independent Pay Review Bodies, launching 2025/26 pay award process.
In writing to the independent Pay Award Bodies, the Government has today formally launched the 25/26 pay process for the Armed Forces, NHS workers, teachers, police officers, prison service staff, the NCA and senior public sector staff.
These bodies, made up of experts from across these areas, will now go on to collect evidence to inform their independent pay award recommendations. These will then be submitted for the Government to formally respond to.
By bringing forward the pay round this year, the Government plans to fully reset the timeline by the 2026/27 round.
The Government has now sent remit letters to the below independent Pay Review Bodies, which is the standard method for launching the 2025/26 pay award process:
- Armed Forces’ Pay Review Body (AFPRB)
- National Crime Agency Remuneration Review Body (NCARRB)
- NHS Pay Review Body (NHSPRB)
- Police Remuneration Review Body (PRRB)
- Prison Service Pay Review Body (PSPRB)
- Review Body on Doctors’ and Dentists’ Remuneration (DDRB)
- Review Body on Senior Salaries (SSRB)
- School Teachers’ Review Body (STRB)
