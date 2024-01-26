Government launches new AI Opportunity Forum

Yesterday, the Government launched a new AI Opportunity Forum which aims to ramp up adoption of AI in the private sector.

The new group seeks to address AI culture and skills of organsiations in the UK, with a particular focus on how they manage governance, awareness, technological risks and the availability of data. The Forum will aim to address these issues by sharing best practice and identifying measures which organisations can adopt to improve their AI readiness.

The Forum will be co-chaired by Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan and the Prime Minister’s Business Adviser Franck Pettigas. A full list of appointees can be found below:

Clare Barclay, Chief Executive Officer of Microsoft UK

Debbie Weinstein, Managing Director of Google UK and Ireland

Vishal Marria, Chief Executive Officer of Quantexa

Rene Haas, Chief Executive Officer of Arm

Bina Mehta, Chair of KPMG UK

Jennie Daly, Chief Executive of Taylor Wimpey

Ken Murphy, Group Chief Executive Officer of Tesco

C. S. Venkatakrishnan, Group Chief Executive of Barclays

Greg Jackson, Chief Executive Officer of Octopus Energy

Margherita Della Valle, Chief Executive Officer of Vodafone

Emma Walmsley, Chief Executive Officer of GSK

Lucian Grainge CBE, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Universal Music Group

Steve Hare, Chief Executive Officer of Sage

Jack Hidary, Chief Executive Officer of SandboxAQ

Edward Braham, Chair of M&G

Simon Patterson, Managing Director of Silver Lake

Laura Cameron, Managing Partner of Pinsent Masons

The Forum’s focus on tackling some of the biggest issues related to AI adoption is welcomed by techUK and we stand ready to support the Forum as they begin to identify potential practical measures that can help companies to leverage the benefits of AI.

The first meeting will take place in February, with further meetings taking place bi-monthly.

You can read more about the Government's announcement here.