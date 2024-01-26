techUK
|Printable version
Government launches new AI Opportunity Forum
Yesterday, the Government launched a new AI Opportunity Forum which aims to ramp up adoption of AI in the private sector.
The new group seeks to address AI culture and skills of organsiations in the UK, with a particular focus on how they manage governance, awareness, technological risks and the availability of data. The Forum will aim to address these issues by sharing best practice and identifying measures which organisations can adopt to improve their AI readiness.
The Forum will be co-chaired by Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan and the Prime Minister’s Business Adviser Franck Pettigas. A full list of appointees can be found below:
- Clare Barclay, Chief Executive Officer of Microsoft UK
- Debbie Weinstein, Managing Director of Google UK and Ireland
- Vishal Marria, Chief Executive Officer of Quantexa
- Rene Haas, Chief Executive Officer of Arm
- Bina Mehta, Chair of KPMG UK
- Jennie Daly, Chief Executive of Taylor Wimpey
- Ken Murphy, Group Chief Executive Officer of Tesco
- C. S. Venkatakrishnan, Group Chief Executive of Barclays
- Greg Jackson, Chief Executive Officer of Octopus Energy
- Margherita Della Valle, Chief Executive Officer of Vodafone
- Emma Walmsley, Chief Executive Officer of GSK
- Lucian Grainge CBE, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Universal Music Group
- Steve Hare, Chief Executive Officer of Sage
- Jack Hidary, Chief Executive Officer of SandboxAQ
- Edward Braham, Chair of M&G
- Simon Patterson, Managing Director of Silver Lake
- Laura Cameron, Managing Partner of Pinsent Masons
The Forum’s focus on tackling some of the biggest issues related to AI adoption is welcomed by techUK and we stand ready to support the Forum as they begin to identify potential practical measures that can help companies to leverage the benefits of AI.
The first meeting will take place in February, with further meetings taking place bi-monthly.
You can read more about the Government's announcement here.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/government-launches-new-ai-opportunity-forum.html
Latest News from
techUK
techUK welcomes government alignment on acceptance of CE Marking26/01/2024 11:20:00
Policy alignment between government departments will reduce costs for businesses
Implementing the Digital Markets Regime: The CMA gives shape to its plans24/01/2024 09:15:00
On Thursday 11 January 2024, the Competition and Markets Authority published their provisional approach to implement the new Digital Markets competition regime. The approach came in response to a Government letter requesting the plan sent on 4 January. techUK welcomed this as an opportunity to provide additional clarity for the regime, which techUK and our members had called for.
Government calls for views on draft Code of Practice on cyber security governance23/01/2024 15:15:00
New guidelines published to help directors and business leaders boost their resilience against cyber threats.
Institutions of Innovation: Innovate UK (week 3)23/01/2024 11:25:00
Learn about Innovate UK's long-term vision for the UK and how industry engage to make this a reality.
Tech-driven Transformations: Paving the Way for Industrial Decarbonisation22/01/2024 13:25:00
Addressing the urgency of industrial decarbonisation is crucial, and there is a key role for technology to play. Whether it's enhanced automation to reduce energy waste and improve efficiency in industrial operations, data analytics to help industry monitor and optimise resource use, or innovative technology for the development of low-carbon materials.
Unlocking Generative AI: A framework for HM Government22/01/2024 11:20:00
The Government’s latest framework for the application of generative AI across various government departments aims to establish a unified and responsible approach to the technology’s safe, responsible, and effective use in government.
Guest blog: Cross-Government Data Sharing: Enable Business Value & Achieve Mission at Scale19/01/2024 11:25:00
Guest blog by Samer Madfouni, Principal Data & AI Leader – EMEA Public Sector at AWS.
Deepfakes and Disinformation: What impact could this have on elections in 2024?17/01/2024 11:20:00
As more people head to the polls in 2024 than in any previous year, what is the potential impact of deepfakes and disinformation on elections?