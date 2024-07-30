Government launches rapid review to meet Environment Act targets

New report shows the dire state of nature and the need for accelerated action.

The Government has today (30 July) announced a rapid review of the Environmental Improvement Plan (EIP) to be completed by the end of the year to deliver our legally binding targets to save nature.

The Government will develop a new, statutory plan to protect and restore our natural environment with delivery plans to meet each of our ambitious Environment Act targets. This will focus on cleaning up our waterways, reducing waste across the economy, planting millions more trees, improving air quality and halting the decline in species by 2030.

The review will engage with stakeholders across environment and nature, farming, resources, waste and water sectors, working hand in glove with businesses, local authorities and civil society across the country to develop new ambitious plans to save nature.

Secretary of State for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, Steve Reed, said:

“Nature is dying. “Britain is one of the most nature depleted countries in the world. Our animal species face extinction. Our precious landscapes are in decline. Our rivers, lakes and seas are awash with sewage and pollution. Air pollution continues to plague our towns and cities “Nature underpins everything – the economy, food, health and society – but we stand at a moment in history when nature needs us to defend it. “That is why today we begin to chart a new course. Working with civil society, business and local government, we will develop an ambitious programme to turn the tide and save nature.”

The announcement comes as the government publishes the Environmental Improvement Plan Annual Progress Report.

The Government is committed to protecting and restoring nature and delivering the Environment Act targets. This review is an important step in turning the page on nature recovery and will provide the foundations for delivering these targets. This includes the Government’s manifesto promise to expand nature-rich habitats such as wetlands, peat bogs and forests so people can enjoy and wildlife can thrive, including on public land.

Additional information:

The announcement comes as the government publishes the Environmental Improvement Plan Annual Progress Report. This covers the actions taken under the previous government to deliver the EIP between 1 April 2023 to 31 March 2024 and reveals that dire state of the natural environment.

The all-species indicator has shown an overall decline to around 69% of its starting value in 1970. In Great Britain, 16% of species are threatened with extinction.

Beach litter remains abundant on UK coastlines, with plastic items constituting over 88% of the total litter collected.

The Government is committed to improving the environment, and the Secretary of State has set out five new priorities for this next parliament to:

clean up rivers, lakes and seas;

create a roadmap to move Britain to a zero waste economy;

boost food security;

ensure nature’s recovery and

protect communities from the dangers of flooding.

The Environmental Improvement Plan was published in 2023 as the first revision to the 25 Year environment plan. The full document can be found here.