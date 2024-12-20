Government launches Technology Adoption Review

On 17 December 2024, DSIT published their latest Call for Evidence: the Technology Adoption Review, which will take evidence on digital adoption in the Industrial Strategy’s eight key growth sectors until Monday 14 February. techUK will respond to this consultation.

The review was set up by DSIT as a result of the Autumn Budget, which recognised that the UK, while a highly innovative economy ranked fifth in the Global Innovation Index 2024, nevertheless suffers when it comes to the diffusion and adoption of technology in the wider economy.

It is noted that this consultation will inform the development of the Industrial Strategy, with the Review focusing on digital adoption in the eight key growth sectors specified in the green paper:

Advanced manufacturing

Clean energy industries

Creative industries

Defence

Digital and technologies

Financial services

Life sciences

Professional and business services

techUK’s response to the green paper, which you can find by clicking here, highlighted the Industrial Strategy’s lack of focus on digital adoption. We welcome the establishment of this Review as the beginning of a conversation on how digital adoption can support the growth of the entire economy across the United Kingdom by increasing UK productivity, GDP growth and living standards.

The Call for Evidence focuses on 15 questions. These focus on:

The Current Situation

Existing Measures

Future Measures to Drive Technology Adoption

Further Evidence

DSIT encourage firms of all sizes, from across the economy, to respond to these questions. These responses can focus on one or more of the key growth sectors outlined in the Industrial Strategy Green Paper.

The deadline for this consultation is Monday 14 February. Please note, submissions are limited to five pages.

techUK will submit a response and encourages members to do the same. If you would like to get involved with techUK’s response, please contact Samiah.anderson@techuk.org, usman.ikhlaq@techuk.org and archie.breare@techuk.org.