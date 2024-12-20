techUK
|Printable version
Government launches Technology Adoption Review
On 17 December 2024, DSIT published their latest Call for Evidence: the Technology Adoption Review, which will take evidence on digital adoption in the Industrial Strategy’s eight key growth sectors until Monday 14 February. techUK will respond to this consultation.
The review was set up by DSIT as a result of the Autumn Budget, which recognised that the UK, while a highly innovative economy ranked fifth in the Global Innovation Index 2024, nevertheless suffers when it comes to the diffusion and adoption of technology in the wider economy.
It is noted that this consultation will inform the development of the Industrial Strategy, with the Review focusing on digital adoption in the eight key growth sectors specified in the green paper:
- Advanced manufacturing
- Clean energy industries
- Creative industries
- Defence
- Digital and technologies
- Financial services
- Life sciences
- Professional and business services
techUK’s response to the green paper, which you can find by clicking here, highlighted the Industrial Strategy’s lack of focus on digital adoption. We welcome the establishment of this Review as the beginning of a conversation on how digital adoption can support the growth of the entire economy across the United Kingdom by increasing UK productivity, GDP growth and living standards.
The Call for Evidence focuses on 15 questions. These focus on:
- The Current Situation
- Existing Measures
- Future Measures to Drive Technology Adoption
- Further Evidence
DSIT encourage firms of all sizes, from across the economy, to respond to these questions. These responses can focus on one or more of the key growth sectors outlined in the Industrial Strategy Green Paper.
The deadline for this consultation is Monday 14 February. Please note, submissions are limited to five pages.
techUK will submit a response and encourages members to do the same. If you would like to get involved with techUK’s response, please contact Samiah.anderson@techuk.org, usman.ikhlaq@techuk.org and archie.breare@techuk.org.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/government-launches-technology-adoption-review.html
Latest News from
techUK
techUK Briefing on Automated Decision Making in the Data (Use and Access) Bill18/12/2024 12:25:00
This briefing outlines techUK’s position on the changes proposed by the Government to the automated decision making (ADM) regime, as outlined in Clause 80 of the Data (Use and Access) Bill. The briefing also highlights the potential benefits of ADM for the broader economy. techUK supports these reforms.
techUK announces new Leadership of the Public Services Board 2024/202616/12/2024 14:05:00
techUK’s Public Services Board has elected its new Chair and Deputy Chair.
DESNZ Clean Power 2030 Action Plan16/12/2024 11:10:00
The Clean Power 2030 Action Plan lays out a comprehensive roadmap for the future of energy in the UK, focusing on achieving a sustainable, secure, and economically beneficial energy system.
Review of Electricity Market Arrangements - Autumnn Review - DESNZ16/12/2024 10:10:00
The purpose of this publication is to provide an update on policy development within the Review of Electricity Market Arrangements (REMA) Programme and DESNZ's vision of electricity market reform sits alongside the Clean Power 2030 Action Plan.
Nations and Regions 2024 round-up12/12/2024 09:05:00
We are thrilled to present highlights from techUK's Nations and Regions programme of work over the past year, showcasing our key achievements, valuable insights, and defining moments. This year has been marked by meaningful discussions, impactful events, and collaborative initiatives—none of which would have been possible without your engagement and support.
techUK contributes to Parliamentary research on the future of 6G11/12/2024 10:15:00
Early in December 2024, the Parliamentary Office of Science and Technology (POST) published a research briefing on 6G mobile technology.
Call for Submissions: techUK Automated Mobility Campaign Week 202510/12/2024 15:25:00
techUK is excited to announce its upcoming Automated Mobility Campaign Week, a key opportunity to explore and highlight the transformative potential of autonomous vehicle technology in the UK.
Ofcom releases Connected Nations 2024 with positive signs of progress and highlights work for 202509/12/2024 16:25:00
On 5 December 2024, Ofcom released its annual report containing updated data on the coverage and usage of fixed broadband and mobile networks within the UK.
Driving technology adoption across the economy is the key to the success of the Industrial Strategy04/12/2024 11:25:00
techUK has responded to the Government’s consultation on its Industrial Strategy Green Paper setting out how by driving the growth of the tech sector and increasing technology adoption across the UK will be central to the success of the Government’s plans.