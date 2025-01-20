Ministry of Justice
Government push to inform victims of their rights
Young adults who fall victim to crime will be better supported through a new Government campaign.
- Government launches new Victims’ Code campaign - ‘Understand Your Rights’
- Push targeted at young adults who are at greatest risk of crime - ensuring they get support where and when they need it
- New drive key part of delivering on Government’s Plan for Change to create safer streets and support victims
The Victims’ Code sets out in clear and simple language what victims can expect from the criminal justice system, including the level of support they are entitled to.
Research shows that while young adults are more likely to be victims of violent crime, too many are unaware of their rights – with just one in five victims aware of the Victims’ Code.
The new push launched today will bolster confidence in the criminal justice system and the level of support victims can expect to receive – underpinning the Government’s Plan for Change to create safer streets.
Minister for Victims and Violence Against Women and Girls, Alex Davies-Jones, said:
Seeking the support of the law can be daunting if you’re a victim of crime. It is vital that we ensure victims understand their rights and what they can expect from the criminal justice system.
Through this campaign, we will reach every corner of England and Wales so that everyone knows they can turn to the Victims’ Code, whatever the crime and whoever they are.
Organisations that work with victims, like the Police and Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), are responsible for ensuring that victims’ rights are upheld.
Commenting on the campaign, the Victims’ Commissioner, Baroness Newlove, said:
The Victims’ Code explains the rights that everyone is entitled to receive as a victim of crime: respectful treatment, clear information, and access to support.
Yet, awareness of these rights remains low – and that is why this campaign is so important.
Agencies too often fall short in upholding victims’ rights, and that must change. Raising awareness is a crucial step, empowering victims to stand up for themselves and hold agencies accountable.
Today’s news comes ahead of bolstered measures to strengthen the Victims’ Commissioner’s powers to increase accountability for delivery of the Victims’ Code.
The Government will also be consulting on the Victims’ Code in early 2025 in order to further strengthen standards for victims.
Further Information
- The ‘Understand Your Rights’ Victims’ Code campaign raises awareness of the Victims’ Code and highlights that it is there for every victim, whatever the crime. The campaign directs users to understand their rights
- If you want to support the campaign, or gain access to campaign materials, please email VictimsCodeComms@justice.gov.uk
- The Crime Survey for England and Wales (CSEW) showed that in year end to March 2024, a higher percentage of younger people were a victim of violence with or without injury, with the highest rate of victimisation among those aged 16 to 24 years where the perpetrator was a stranger (2.2%) or an acquaintance (1.3%). In addition, the 2023 survey showed that the highest prevalence of victimisation by age group was in those aged 16 to 24 years (19.5%), with levels generally falling as age increased
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/government-push-to-inform-victims-of-their-rights
