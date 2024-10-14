techUK
|Printable version
Government responds to RHC recommendations on regulating quantum tech applications
Background
On 8 October, Lord Vallance, the Minister for Science, Research and Innovation, responded to recommendations made by the Regulatory Horizons Council (RHC) on the regulation of quantum technology applications.
The UK National Quantum Strategy, published in 2023, outlines ambitions to “create a national and international regulatory framework that supports innovation and the ethical use of quantum technologies, and protects UK capabilities and national security”.
Following its publication, the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) commissioned the Regulatory Horizons Council (RHC) to review the future needs for quantum technologies regulation to enable the sector to innovate and grow, which the RHC published in February 2024 following extensive stakeholder engagement.
Report & recommendations
The report focuses on how the UK can support the development and adoption of quantum technology applications through fostering an innovation-friendly regulatory approach and environment.
It goes on to call for the development of a pro-innovation regulatory framework that can help retain domestic developers and investors, as well as attract those from abroad who seek regulatory certainty and want to develop their products responsibly.
The report's recommendations are categorised into three broad themes: regulatory frameworks and governance, standards and international collaboration, and innovation funding and market development.
In total, the Government has accepted 11 of the report's 14 recommendations in full and the other 3 in principle.
techUK welcomes the Government's response to these recommendations, along with its aim to increase regulatory capability and enable a sector- and application-specific approach to regulating quantum technologies in the future.
Doing so should provide the UK's quantum sector with the confidence and support required to turn the 10-year vision set out in the National Quantum Strategy into action.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/government-responds-to-rhc-recommendations-on-regulating-quantum-tech-applications.html
